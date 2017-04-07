autoevolution

John Player Special F1 Livery Looks Awesome On Lotus Evora Sport 410 GP Edition

 
7 Apr 2017, 8:01 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Car Profile
Remember the time cigarette brands used to be some of the biggest players in terms of Formula 1 sponsorship? It’s such a pity the king motorsport quit smoking, but still, that era’s legacy is still alive in the hearts and minds of F1 fans. Lotus remembers cigarette sponsorship too, and as a tribute to days long gone past, a limited number of Evora Sport 410s were painted black and gold.
The limited-run model’s nomenclature includes GP Edition, a nod to Lotus Team’s pioneering of tobacco sponsorship. The livery that we F1-loving peeps most often associate with Team Lotus, however, is the black-and-gold theme of John Player Special cigarettes. Though the Evora Sport 410 GP Edition is a little low on gold compared to Emerson Fittipaldi’s 72D and Ayrton Senna’s 97T, the lightweight sports car clearly harks back to those amazing cars.

Developed by the craftsmen and women of the Lotus Exclusive department, this particular breed of the Evora is limited to five vehicles. Yup, just five. Why? Well, that’s because Lotus Formula 1 cars wearing the iconic livery won five Drivers’ and Constructors’ championships between 1972 and 1986. As a lil’ refresher, 1987 saw the British outfit embrace Camel as its title sponsor. Thus black and gold were replaced with yellow and blue.

Care to guess how much this bad boy costs in the United States? $110-frigging-thousand. It’s a huge lot of money considering the engine is sourced from a Toyota sedan, but then again, it’s pretty good value considering the regular Evora Sport 410 is $104,200.

132 pounds lighter than the Evora 400 and capable of producing more than 300 pounds of aerodynamic downforce at top speed, Lotus’ limited-run sportster is a very focused drivers' delight. “It is without equal, being both refined and intuitive, and again shows that we are making our best ever cars,” said Jean-Marc Gales, the chief exec of Group Lotus plc.

 

Announcing the US launch of the Evora Sport 410, we celebrate with a GP Edition developed by Lotus Exclusive, using Team Lotus’ iconic colour scheme. Find out more: Link in bio #Lotus #EvoraSport410 #USA #LightisRight #NewRelease

A post shared by Lotus Cars (@grouplotusplc) on Apr 6, 2017 at 9:14am PDT

Lotus Evora Sport 410 Special Edition Lotus Evora John Player Special Lotus sports car V6
 
Mercedes-Benz Model Nomenclature is Getting Ridiculous How To Update BMW's Phone Cradle Firmware - A Brief Guide The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
If Peugeot Citroen Buys Opel it's all Downhill for Volkswagen DIY: How to Setup An Email Address In a BMW - An Easy Guide Platform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And ViceversaPlatform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And Viceversa
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? BMW Winter Driving Tip: Eco Pro On, Coasting Off Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Has Ford Pulled a Prank on Everyone With the 2017 GT? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017
Spare The Tires: Why Most New Cars Are Not Built For Road Trips How to Get Rid of Gasoline Odor in Your Car Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017
On Electric Harleys and New Generations The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) The Michelin Guide - What It Is And Why Is A Tire Company Talking About FoodThe Michelin Guide - What It Is And Why Is A Tire Company Talking About Food
The End of Sedans is Nigh! Engine Break-In: What You Need to Know 10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show
 

Our latest Testdrives:

2016 Ford Focus RS84
2016 BMW 320d xDrive 78
2016 CITROEN C4 Picasso 1.6 e-HDi64
2016 NISSAN 370Z Nismo73
2016 BENTLEY Bentayga W1289
2016 Infiniti Q50 Red Sport 40079
2016 BMW 750Li xDrive84
2017 Kia Sportage75
2016 Audi A4 3.0 TDI quattro82
2016 Nissan Maxima78