MSO Works Its Magic On The McLaren 720S

Freshly out of the oven, the 720S spawned a McLaren Special Operations
-modified example immediately after the production model was unveiled at the 2017 Geneva Motor Show. Named Velocity as a nod to this bad boy’s go-faster capabilities, this example of the all-new 720S decidedly ticks all the right boxes.
The second-generation Super Series is a sight to behold as is, but with the special touch of the artisans at McLaren Special Operations, the visual appeal knob is cranked up to eleven. It’s an unapologetic exercise in customization, one that puts the Velocity in the region of £335,000. To better understand the attention to detail that went into this fellow here, bear this in mind: the non-MSO 2018 McLaren 720S
starts from £208,600.
So what exactly does one gets for his £126,400 above the manufacturer’s suggested retail price? For starters, you get bronze-finished lightweight alloy wheels. Then there’s the paint, which is a combination of Volcano Red and Nerello Red. The visual treatment is furthered by red-tinted carbon fiber here and there, plus a selection of MSO carbon fiber bits and pieces.
The mesmerizing exterior is complemented by an equally special cabin. Carbon Black Alcantara is the name of the game inside, providing a sporting and tactile finish. Harissa Red highlights on the sports seats, dash, and the steering complete the McLaren Special Operations treatment. When all is said and done, the sky’s the limit for the peeps over at the MSO division.
From a technical standpoint, however, the Velocity boasts the same innards and get-up-and-go as the regular 720S. The belly of the beast is a 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8 that churns out 720 PS (710 horsepower) at full song, which is simply stupendous considering that McLaren
has another tier above the Super Series. Less than 3 seconds to 100 km/h (60 mph) is how the 720S likes to roll, and on to a top speed of 341 km/h (212 mph).
But beyond the handcrafted details and tremendous performance, the 720S also knows how to dance thanks to a new generation of the British automaker’s Proactive Chassis Control. Heck, this baby even has something called Variable Drift Control
if you’re in the mood to hoon the rear wheels off into a cloud of smoke.