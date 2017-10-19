McLaren BP15 Teased, It’s The Automaker’s “Most Track-Concentrated Road Car Yet”

Believed to make use of a non-hybrid powertrain
, the yet-unnamed hypercar will slowly but steadily reveal its secrets until the big day comes, probably at the 2018 Geneva Motor Show. The name, as well as initial specifications, will be released before year’s end, and for all that, we don’t know what to expect.
All we have on the BP15 is the codename and a teaser photo of the exhaust. Oh, and some spy photos of a 675LT-based test mule
. As you can tell from the featured pic, the Ultimate Series hypercars features three tips integrated into a hexagon-like outlet. The hexagon exhaust motif was used by Lamborghini for the Murcielago LP640 between the years 2006 and 2010.
The BP15 follows up on the P1, which ended production in December 2015. McLaren didn’t tell how many examples will be made, though it’s safe to assume the newcomer will be strictly limited. The P1
, for reference, spawned 375 copies, while the P1 GTR was strictly limited to 58 examples of the breed.
Described as “the ultimate track car,”
the McLaren
BP15 is legally entitled to wear a license plate. In regard to design, the Woking-based automaker has one word for it: “brutal”
as in “the purest expression yet of the company’s ‘form follows function’ philosophy.”
That’s nice and all, but what about the suck-squeeze-bang-blow?
Well, nothing is known on the subject, but we’d be surprised if McLaren didn’t shoehorn the 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8 from the 720S
in the engine bay. In other words, expect more than 720 PS (710 horsepower) from the M840T, 770 Nm (568 pound-feet) of torque, and in excess of 341 km/h (212 mph) on full song.
It’s also natural to assume McLaren will use all of its know-how to make the BP15 lighter than the 720S and P1, as well as quicker and faster than the previous Ultimate Series hypercar
. And on that note, all units of the BP15 are already assigned to their future owners, so tough luck if you were planning on buying one.