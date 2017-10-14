McLaren BP23 Comes To Life In 720S- And Project One-inspired Rendering

It’s been a long time since McLaren
built a hypercar. More to the point, the 375th example of the P1 left the assembly line in Woking in December 2015. As things stand now, the 720S is the highlight of the British automaker’s lineup, but come 2019, the heavily-anticipated BP23 will bask in the sunlight.
8 photos
The upcoming member of the Ultimate Series is a limited-production hybrid hypercar, and you can’t buy one. All 106 units have been sold at an estimated $2.5 million
a pop, and deliveries will start in 2019. The hype surrounding the BP23 is genuine, partially thanks to the F1-inspired three-seat layout.
Also as a nod to the F1 from the 1990s, the BP23 promises to be “the most powerful and most aerodynamic road-going McLaren ever.”
What that means is, the P1 LM and its 1,000 PS (986 horsepower) powertrain will be bettered, and that’s a mightily exciting prospect. In regard to aero trickery, it remains to be seen if the active aerodynamics and ground effects employed by the BP23
will outperform the P1, which is electronically limited to 217 mph (350 km/h).
Teased by McLaren as a camouflaged 720S with three seats instead of the regular two, the BP23 still has a lot to go until it can be called ready for production. But be that as it may, Evren Milano of E. Milano took to his Photoshop skills to imagine how the successor of the P1 might look. The rendering in question, as you might have guessed by now, borrows cues from the 720S and the hypercar of the moment: Mercedes-AMG
’s Project One
.
The thing is, however, the BP23 isn’t considered a true replacement of the P1 by the higher-ups in Woking. According to the Track22 business plan, the yet-unnamed incomer will go official no later than 2023, and McLaren’s CEO Mike Flewitt is interested in ushering in an all-electric powertrain
. On a related note, at least 50 percent of the McLaren lineup will be gifted with gas-electric propulsion by 2022 in a bid to improve performance and fuel economy.