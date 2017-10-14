autoevolution
 

McLaren BP23 Comes To Life In 720S- And Project One-inspired Rendering

14 Oct 2017, 11:58 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Car Profile
It’s been a long time since McLaren built a hypercar. More to the point, the 375th example of the P1 left the assembly line in Woking in December 2015. As things stand now, the 720S is the highlight of the British automaker’s lineup, but come 2019, the heavily-anticipated BP23 will bask in the sunlight.
8 photos
McLaren BP23 Hyper-GT rendering by Evren Milano / E. MilanoMcLaren BP23 Hyper-GT test muleMcLaren BP23 Hyper-GT test muleMcLaren BP23 Hyper-GT test muleMcLaren BP23 Hyper-GT test muleMcLaren BP23 Hyper-GT teaser sketchMcLaren BP23 Hyper-GT teaser sketch
The upcoming member of the Ultimate Series is a limited-production hybrid hypercar, and you can’t buy one. All 106 units have been sold at an estimated $2.5 million a pop, and deliveries will start in 2019. The hype surrounding the BP23 is genuine, partially thanks to the F1-inspired three-seat layout.

Also as a nod to the F1 from the 1990s, the BP23 promises to be “the most powerful and most aerodynamic road-going McLaren ever.” What that means is, the P1 LM and its 1,000 PS (986 horsepower) powertrain will be bettered, and that’s a mightily exciting prospect. In regard to aero trickery, it remains to be seen if the active aerodynamics and ground effects employed by the BP23 will outperform the P1, which is electronically limited to 217 mph (350 km/h).

Teased by McLaren as a camouflaged 720S with three seats instead of the regular two, the BP23 still has a lot to go until it can be called ready for production. But be that as it may, Evren Milano of E. Milano took to his Photoshop skills to imagine how the successor of the P1 might look. The rendering in question, as you might have guessed by now, borrows cues from the 720S and the hypercar of the moment: Mercedes-AMG’s Project One.

The thing is, however, the BP23 isn’t considered a true replacement of the P1 by the higher-ups in Woking. According to the Track22 business plan, the yet-unnamed incomer will go official no later than 2023, and McLaren’s CEO Mike Flewitt is interested in ushering in an all-electric powertrain. On a related note, at least 50 percent of the McLaren lineup will be gifted with gas-electric propulsion by 2022 in a bid to improve performance and fuel economy.

McLaren BP23 hypercar McLaren Hybrid v8 rendering
On Electric Harleys and New Generations The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) 2017 Frankfurt Motor Show Anticipation: 10 Debuts To Eagerly Await2017 Frankfurt Motor Show Anticipation: 10 Debuts To Eagerly Await
German Combustion Engines Have Six Years To Walk The Plank 10 Ways to Make More Money Selling Used Cars Production Cars with the Highest Torque Numbers For 2017Production Cars with the Highest Torque Numbers For 2017
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Who is Still With The “Save The Manuals” Crowd? How to Understand Car Noises Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution Through the YearsMitsubishi Lancer Evolution Through the Years
Just Say No to Fake Design Elements on Cars A Simple Guide to the G80 Locking Differential Project CARS 2 - Everything You Need To KnowProject CARS 2 - Everything You Need To Know
Shell Angry at Bans on Fossil Fuel-Burning Cars Because of Course They Are How to Replace Your Car Battery Age of Enlightenment With a Mazda MX-5 RF on The TransfagarasanAge of Enlightenment With a Mazda MX-5 RF on The Transfagarasan
An Ode to Embracing the Metric System Parking Guide for Dummies Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
MCLAREN models:
MCLAREN 570S SpiderMCLAREN 570S Spider ExoticMCLAREN 720SMCLAREN 720S ExoticMCLAREN 675LT SpiderMCLAREN 675LT Spider ExoticMCLAREN 650S SpiderMCLAREN 650S Spider ExoticMCLAREN 570GTMCLAREN 570GT ExoticAll MCLAREN models  