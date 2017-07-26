autoevolution

McLaren P15 Non-Hybrid Hypercar Expected To Debut In Late 2017 As P1 Successor

26 Jul 2017, 4:33 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Rumors
Manufactured from 2013 through the end of 2015, the P1 represents McLaren Automotive at its best. The hybrid hypercar that indirectly replaces the all-motor F1 of the ‘90s is expected to gain an heir-apparent by the end of 2017, though, and its internal codename is McLaren P15. Apparently.
11 photos
McLaren P1 LM by Lanzante MotorsportMcLaren P1 LM by Lanzante MotorsportMcLaren P1 LM by Lanzante MotorsportMcLaren P1 LM by Lanzante MotorsportMcLaren P1 LM by Lanzante MotorsportMcLaren P1 LM by Lanzante MotorsportMcLaren P1 LM by Lanzante MotorsportMcLaren P1 LM by Lanzante MotorsportMcLaren P1 LM by Lanzante MotorsportMcLaren P1 LM by Lanzante Motorsport
The news comes courtesy of Autocar. As per the report, “officials at McLaren refuse to confirm the existence of the car,” but the British publication thinks otherwise. It appears that the engineering arm in Woking has been briefed to put together “the most extreme, track-focused road car,” which is a tall order considering all the fine details of the P15.

First of all, Autocar believes that get-up-and-go won’t rely on a gasoline-electric hybrid setup as in the P1. An 800 PS (789 horsepower) tune of the 3.8-liter twin-turbo V8 is apparently on the cards, but why would McLaren go with the M838T instead of the newer M840T 4.0-liter V8?

Likely to be teamed up with a more performance-oriented version of the 720S’ seven-speed dual-clutch transmission, the M838T-powered P15 is further rumored to tip the scales at less than 1,300 kilograms (2,866 pounds). For comparison’s sake, the P1 boasts a curb weight of 1,547 kilograms (3,410 pounds). The GTR-derived, road-legal P1 LM, meanwhile, is a bit of a featherweight at 1,390 kilograms (3,065 pounds).

On the flip side, Autocar’s source let it slip that “bodywork has been used only where it delivers a performance, rather than aesthetic benefit.” The P15 is further expected to play hardball in the active aerodynamics department, with the ICE-exclusive hypercar likely to incorporate self-adjusting ducts and scoops, front and rear spoilers, the whole nine yards.

Reportedly limited to 500 examples, the P15 should show itself in all its glory by the end of the year. The timing is fishy, to say the least, more so if you bear in mind the spy photographers haven’t caught any test mule or pre-production prototype whatsoever, be it on the public road or track. The starting price for the unconfirmed model will be set in the ballpark of £840k, and the public debut is anticipated for the 2018 Geneva Motor Show.

Editor's note:

McLaren P1 LM by Lanzante Motorsport pictured.
McLaren P15 hypercar McLaren v8 McLaren P1 rumors Ultimate Series
Why the 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon Is Late to the Party The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Modern Car Technologies That Aren't So ModernModern Car Technologies That Aren't So Modern
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? Car Repairs - These Are The Cheapest Things That May Go Wrong on An Automobile Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Spare The Tires: Why Most New Cars Are Not Built For Road Trips The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Eight Of The Most Anticipated Debuts At The 2017 New York Auto ShowEight Of The Most Anticipated Debuts At The 2017 New York Auto Show
An Ode to Embracing the Metric System Five Signs You Need To Take Your Car To Get Serviced 10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show
On Electric Harleys and New Generations Travel Checklist & Tips For a Long Car Journey From Wrecks and Rust to Riches: A Story of Passion and BusinessFrom Wrecks and Rust to Riches: A Story of Passion and Business
Who is Still With The “Save The Manuals” Crowd? Ten Cheap Car Hacks That May Help You Deal With Day-To-Day Issues The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Just Say No to Fake Design Elements on Cars BMW TwinPower Turbo Engines Explained 2017 Sinaia Concours d'Elegance: A 77-Year Disappearance2017 Sinaia Concours d'Elegance: A 77-Year Disappearance