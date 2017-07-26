McLaren P15 Non-Hybrid Hypercar Expected To Debut In Late 2017 As P1 Successor

The news comes courtesy of Autocar
. As per the report, “officials at McLaren refuse to confirm the existence of the car,”
but the British publication thinks otherwise. It appears that the engineering arm in Woking has been briefed to put together “the most extreme, track-focused road car,”
which is a tall order considering all the fine details of the P15.
First of all, Autocar believes that get-up-and-go won’t rely on a gasoline-electric hybrid setup as in the P1
. An 800 PS (789 horsepower) tune of the 3.8-liter twin-turbo V8 is apparently on the cards, but why would McLaren go with the M838T instead of the newer M840T 4.0-liter V8?
Likely to be teamed up with a more performance-oriented version of the 720S
’ seven-speed dual-clutch transmission, the M838T-powered P15 is further rumored to tip the scales at less than 1,300 kilograms (2,866 pounds). For comparison’s sake, the P1 boasts a curb weight of 1,547 kilograms (3,410 pounds). The GTR-derived, road-legal P1 LM, meanwhile, is a bit of a featherweight at 1,390 kilograms (3,065 pounds).
On the flip side, Autocar’s source let it slip that “bodywork has been used only where it delivers a performance, rather than aesthetic benefit.”
The P15
is further expected to play hardball in the active aerodynamics department, with the ICE-exclusive hypercar likely to incorporate self-adjusting ducts and scoops, front and rear spoilers, the whole nine yards.
Reportedly limited to 500 examples, the P15 should show itself in all its glory by the end of the year. The timing is fishy, to say the least, more so if you bear in mind the spy photographers haven’t caught any test mule
or pre-production prototype
whatsoever, be it on the public road or track. The starting price for the unconfirmed model will be set in the ballpark of £840k, and the public debut is anticipated for the 2018 Geneva Motor Show.