McLaren 720S vs. McLaren 675LT Autobahn Drag Race Ends in 196 MPH Frustration

For now, we're bringing you a comparo involving the latest Woking machine out there and the 675 Longtail. Keep in mind that the aficionado behind the wheels of this 720S is the owner of the 675LT
, having racked up about thousands of Nurburgring miles.
The first piece of footage below shows the two Maccas playing on the Autobahn, with the plan being to hold a drag race. Alas, the driver of the Longtail didn't quite seem to grasp the concept of using the horn to kick off a race.
As such, the closest the two supercars got to a fair fight comes from the action you'll find at the 2:43 point of the clip, with the action, nevertheless seeing the mid-engined delights getting close to 200 mph.
Then there's the second clip, which brings a Nurburgring comparison involving the two - the 720S did four laps of the Green Hell.
The latter piece of footage might bring a few surprising conclusions, such as the amount of scraping encountered during the said Nordschleife adventure.
Keep in mind that that the Brits have yet to deliver a Nurburgring lap time for the 720S and, given the number of tech developments fitted to the supercar, we're expecting nothing short of a blast.
Some have gone as far as claiming that the 720S will be quicker around the Ring than the 2018 Porsche 911 GT2 RS (this apple-to-orange comparison is inevitable), but we wouldn't bet on it. For one thing, the Zuffenhausen athlete, whose time is also being kept hidden, might just set
a new lap record.
Meanwhile, you can check out the driver slide unofficial feature of the 720S, which you'll find at the 10:08 point of the video.