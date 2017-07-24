McLaren 720S vs. McLaren 675LT Autobahn Drag Race Ends in 196 MPH Frustration

The McLaren 720S customers have now started enjoying their velocity monsters and, as such, you should brace yourselves for the wave of amateur hooning footage coming our way.

4 photos



The first piece of footage below shows the two Maccas playing on the Autobahn, with the plan being to hold a drag race. Alas, the driver of the Longtail didn't quite seem to grasp the concept of using the horn to kick off a race.



As such, the closest the two supercars got to a fair fight comes from the action you'll find at the 2:43 point of the clip, with the action, nevertheless seeing the mid-engined delights getting close to 200 mph.



Then there's the second clip, which brings a Nurburgring comparison involving the two - the 720S did four laps of the Green Hell.



The latter piece of footage might bring a few surprising conclusions, such as the amount of scraping encountered during the said Nordschleife adventure.



Keep in mind that that the Brits have yet to deliver a Nurburgring lap time for the 720S and, given the number of tech developments fitted to the supercar, we're expecting nothing short of a blast.



Some have gone as far as claiming that the 720S will be quicker around the Ring than the 2018 Porsche 911 GT2 RS (this apple-to-orange comparison is inevitable), but we wouldn't bet on it. For one thing, the Zuffenhausen athlete, whose time is also being kept hidden, might just



Meanwhile, you can check out the driver slide unofficial feature of the 720S, which you'll find at the 10:08 point of the video.



