McLaren 720S vs. McLaren 675LT Autobahn Drag Race Ends in 196 MPH Frustration

24 Jul 2017, 15:35 UTC
The McLaren 720S customers have now started enjoying their velocity monsters and, as such, you should brace yourselves for the wave of amateur hooning footage coming our way.
For now, we're bringing you a comparo involving the latest Woking machine out there and the 675 Longtail. Keep in mind that the aficionado behind the wheels of this 720S is the owner of the 675LT, having racked up about thousands of Nurburgring miles.

The first piece of footage below shows the two Maccas playing on the Autobahn, with the plan being to hold a drag race. Alas, the driver of the Longtail didn't quite seem to grasp the concept of using the horn to kick off a race.

As such, the closest the two supercars got to a fair fight comes from the action you'll find at the 2:43 point of the clip, with the action, nevertheless seeing the mid-engined delights getting close to 200 mph.

Then there's the second clip, which brings a Nurburgring comparison involving the two - the 720S did four laps of the Green Hell.

The latter piece of footage might bring a few surprising conclusions, such as the amount of scraping encountered during the said Nordschleife adventure.

Keep in mind that that the Brits have yet to deliver a Nurburgring lap time for the 720S and, given the number of tech developments fitted to the supercar, we're expecting nothing short of a blast.

Some have gone as far as claiming that the 720S will be quicker around the Ring than the 2018 Porsche 911 GT2 RS (this apple-to-orange comparison is inevitable), but we wouldn't bet on it. For one thing, the Zuffenhausen athlete, whose time is also being kept hidden, might just set a new lap record.

Meanwhile, you can check out the driver slide unofficial feature of the 720S, which you'll find at the 10:08 point of the video.

