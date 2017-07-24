720 HP Ford GT vs. Lamborghini Huracan Drag Race Has Photo Finish

The Internet works in magical ways these days - let's say you were out for a drive over the weekend and you saw a pair of red supercars going at it on the street. Well, you can now go online, guess the velocity hit by the Ford GT that was drag racing the Lamborghini Huracan and get a free t-shirt from the crew who held the race.

In stock trim, the statement above wouldn't be true, but, unlike the Sant'Agata Bolognese beast, the GT we have here has been given some aftermarket attention.



As such, the blown 5.4-liter V8 heart of the Ford now features a pulley upgrade and the mandatory ECU remap, with this bringing an output jump of over 100 ponies.



In theory, the 720 hp of this AWD fight, the drivers had to come up with a solution.



The answer was simple - even more racing. To be more precise, the two speed demons kicked things off with a standing start, even though it seems that the guy behind the wheel of the Lambo did cut the Ford a bit of slack.



Subsequently, the pair engaged in rolling start brawls and, aiming to make sure the conclusions are relevant, they went for a thorough approaching, choosing 20 mph, 30 mph and 40 mph starts.



And given the fact that both supercars deliver incredibly aural delights, we'll ask you to be the judge of the decibel battle that comes as a bonus.



