Infiniti QX70 Discontinued, Replacement Expected In 2021 Or 2022

From the beginning of the year to June 2017, Infiniti’s passenger car lineup lost ground consistently in comparison to its crossovers and From a peak of 30,964 units sold in the United States in 2004 (then named FX), the QX70 slumped to 6,261 vehicles in 2016. The BMW X5 and Mercedes-Benz GLE, on the other hand, are more consistent in terms of sales, so something had to give. Infiniti, alas, decided to pull the plug on the aging mid-size, which started production back in 2008.As reported by Automotive News , the Nissan-owned automaker will try to fill the void left by the QX70 with the QX50 . “Wait, but isn’t that a compact-sized model?” It is, but sources familiar with this decision suggest the QX50 will have to do until 2021 or 2022. That’s when a Nissan Murano-based replacement will go on official, boasting V6 power.Not many details are available about the yet-to-be-named QX70 successor, but the cited publication understands it will be manufactured by Nissan in Canton, Mississippi. Operational since 2003, Canton is the stomping ground of the Altima, Titan and Titan XD, NV, Frontier, and the Murano.Joining the redesigned QX50 is a fresh take on the QX80 full-size luxobarge. The largest sport utility vehicle in the Infiniti lineup is scheduled to reinvent itself for the 2018 model year , with the biggest update coming in the form of Monograph Concept-inspired styling cues.From the beginning of the year to June 2017, Infiniti’s passenger car lineup lost ground consistently in comparison to its crossovers and sport utility vehicles . The volume for this period speaks for itself: 24,144 cars and 40,834 utility vehicles. The question is, can Infiniti afford to lose out on the mid-size segment until 2021/2022 now that the QX70 is out of the picture?