2018 Infiniti QX80 To Get Monograph Concept Styling Cues, Same Underpinnings

Having made its debut only last month at the 2017 New York Auto Show, the Monograph Concept
has been confirmed to share some of its visual quirks with the next-generation QX80. Slated to go on sale for the 2018 model year and set to go into production by the end on 2017, the new QX80 won’t be all that new underneath.
Speaking with Motor Trend
, Roland Krueger confirmed what the rumor mill has been suggesting all along. More to the point, the senior vice president of Nissan and president of Infiniti said to expect “the same powertrain”
and the same platform as ever.
Bearing in mind the Z62
generation was introduced in 2010 under a different name, chances are a few updates are on the cards for Infiniti’s aging full-size platform. Body-on-frame by nature and matched exclusively to a 5.6-liter aluminum-alloy V8 with VVEL technology, the platform could be in line to receive a V6 as well.
As per the cited publication, Krueger “has also hinted at a smaller powertrain on occasion,”
and a turbocharged V6 seems just the thing for a gentle giant such as the QX80. The VR30DDTT
3.0L twin-turbo V6 appears to be the most likely candidate, in terms of both vigor (400) and oomph (350 lb-ft from 1,600 to 5,200 rpm).
“It is a very successful car and very successful architecture and it fits right into the market,”
added the Infiniti official. “When you look at powertrain, capacity for seven seats, it fits right in [with the rest of the segment].”
Bearing in mind the QX80 flaunts the best-selling SUV
title in the Infiniti lineup
, it’s obvious that Krueger has a point.
On the other hand, the Ford Motor Company stepped up the game in the full-size SUV segment with the introduction of the completely redesigned Expedition
and the all-new Navigator
. Having said this, it remains to be seen how Infiniti’s decision will play out in the coming years.