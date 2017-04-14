autoevolution

2018 Lincoln Navigator Is More Ghetto Than an Escalade in New York

 
14 Apr 2017, 19:04 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Car Profile
If you Google a song called Ghetto by Fabulous ft. Thara you will see that the guy is dressed just like the 2018 Navigator: all blue. And we have a sneaking suspicion that the new Lincoln luxury SUV is going to be at least as popular as the Cadillac Escalade in those circles.
A few years from now, the Navigator will ride around on 30-inch donk wheels with pink paint and a Forgiato grille. Luckily, they don't have to do that much to the interior because it's as blue as a sports jersey.

All it needs many is a set of Lambo doors. Too bad they couldn't use the crazy gullwing ones from the concept last year.Hey babe, wanna' Netflix and Chill in my Lincoln?
We're not saying that Lincoln was wrong to hire him for all those commercials (including one for the old Navigator), but Matthew McConaughey, but he doesn't represent the entire target audience of this SUV.

There should be plenty of young artists who go platinum and fit a PS4 in the back of the Navigator. Or they might want some champagne coolers and a flatscreen to chill with the ladies.

“When designing the Navigator, we put an emphasis on ultra-luxury touch points,” commented David Woodhouse, Lincoln’s design director. “We took everything the client would see and touch, and made sure it would look and feel a little more exuberant, a little more indulgent and incredibly beautiful.”

What he is trying to hint at is that there hasn't been an all-new Navigator in 11 years and this one starts with a complete sheet of paper. Sure, the press that makes the piece of paper also does the F-150, but that's only the best-selling car in America.

Behind the new signature appearance is a 3.5-liter twin-turbo V6 with 450 horsepower and 500 lb-ft of effortless torque that delivers through a 10-speed auto. That could be both better and worse than the Cadillac.

2018 Lincoln Navigator Lincoln 2017 New York Auto Show
 
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? Engine Break-In: What You Need to Know Eight Of The Most Anticipated Debuts At The 2017 New York Auto ShowEight Of The Most Anticipated Debuts At The 2017 New York Auto Show
If Peugeot Citroen Buys Opel it's all Downhill for Volkswagen BMW Winter Driving Tip: Eco Pro On, Coasting Off Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017
Mercedes-Benz Model Nomenclature is Getting Ridiculous The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Platform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And ViceversaPlatform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And Viceversa
The End of Sedans is Nigh! The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One 10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show
Why the 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon Is Late to the Party How To Update BMW's Phone Cradle Firmware - A Brief Guide Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Spare The Tires: Why Most New Cars Are Not Built For Road Trips How to Get Rid of Gasoline Odor in Your Car The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
On Electric Harleys and New Generations DIY: How to Setup An Email Address In a BMW - An Easy Guide Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017
 

Our LINCOLN Testdrives:

2015 Lincoln Navigator64