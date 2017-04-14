2018 Lincoln Navigator Is More Ghetto Than an Escalade in New York

If you Google a song called Ghetto by Fabulous ft. Thara you will see that the guy is dressed just like the 2018 Navigator: all blue. And we have a sneaking suspicion that the new Lincoln luxury SUV is going to be at least as popular as the Cadillac Escalade in those circles.





All it needs many is a set of Lambo doors. Too bad they couldn't use the crazy gullwing ones from the concept last year.Hey babe, wanna' Netflix and Chill in my Lincoln?

We're not saying that Lincoln was wrong to hire him for all those commercials (including one for the old Navigator), but Matthew McConaughey, but he doesn't represent the entire target audience of this SUV .



There should be plenty of young artists who go platinum and fit a PS4 in the back of the Navigator. Or they might want some champagne coolers and a flatscreen to chill with the ladies.



“When designing the Navigator, we put an emphasis on ultra-luxury touch points,” commented David Woodhouse, Lincoln’s design director. “We took everything the client would see and touch, and made sure it would look and feel a little more exuberant, a little more indulgent and incredibly beautiful.”



What he is trying to hint at is that there hasn't been an all-new Navigator in 11 years and this one starts with a complete sheet of paper. Sure, the press that makes the piece of paper also does the F-150, but that's only the best-selling car in America.



Behind the new signature appearance is a 3.5-liter twin-turbo V6 with 450 horsepower and 500 lb-ft of effortless torque that delivers through a 10-speed auto. That could be both better and worse than the Cadillac.



