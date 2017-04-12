Infiniti QX80 Monograph Sets The Exterior Design Stage For The Next-Gen QX80

The 2017 New York Auto Show
is well under way, and the peeps over at Infiniti have finally pulled the veils off the QX80 Monograph. Essentially a design study based on the QX80, the satin copper-painted behemoth previews the brand’s aspirations in the full-size segment.
Dubbed as “the ultimate expression”
for Infiniti’s large SUV
, the Monograph is focused on a single theme: design of the exterior variety. That’s the reason there are no photos at all of the interior, which I bet is pretty much the same as one’ll find in the QX80. It’s not bad to be honest, but lots of new-gen luxo-SUVs such as the 2018 Lincoln Navigator
trump Infiniti's best effort in terms of interior accommodation and indulgence.
“The QX80 Monograph represents a detailed study into our expertise of exterior design,”
declared Roland Krueger, the president of Infiniti
. “QX80 Monograph shows our concept of luxury and style on the road, and is an exploration into how we could enhance our future Infiniti offering in the luxury SUV segment.”
On the subject of when that new model might come, the automaker hasn’t said a single word.
A replacement for the current model is long overdue considering the Nissan Armada Y62-based QX80 is roughly seven years old. 2010 was so long ago, the luxurious behemoth wasn’t called QX80, but QX56
. Nevertheless, we’ll might have to wait until decade’s end for Infiniti to launch the heir apparent.
Designed in Atsugi, Japan, and inspired by Rodin and Michelangelo (I’m not making this up), what makes the Monograph
tick in my eyes are the headlights and the beautifully sculpted hood. The blacked A-pillar that sits flush with the windscreen side windows is another detail that gives a clean appearance to an otherwise ginormous vehicle.
The rear end, meanwhile, appears to be too over the top based on the sheer size of the exhaust tips, ruining the finesse bestowed upon the rest of the vehicle. Mind you, don't expect those to make it into production, whenever the all-new QX80 may grace us with its presence.