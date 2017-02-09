autoevolution

Infiniti Brings Two Signature Edition Models To The 2017 Chicago Auto Show

 
9 Feb 2017, 12:45 UTC ·
by
The Q50 and QX80 can’t be more different in character, yet Infiniti believes that both models deserve a visual boost. Cue the Signature Edition, which is basically an optional package designed to bundle lots of desirable options for little money.
The 2017 Infiniti Q50 3.0t Signature Edition is priced from $38,700 for the rear-wheel-drive model and $40,700 when matched with Intelligent All-Wheel-Drive. Feature highlights include the automaker’s InTouch Navigation system with 3D building graphics, InTouch Services, Sirius XM Traffic, Voice Recognition for navigation functions, 17-inch bright wheels, as well as a power-sliding moonroof gifted with tinted glass.

A VR-series 3.0-liter V6 is the heart of the compact luxury sedan, developing 300 horsepower at 6,400 rpm and 295 pound-feet of torque between 1,600 and 5,200 rpm. A 7-speed automatic transmission comes as standard, as do Dynamic Digital Suspension and Direct Adaptive Steering.

Love it or hate it, good sales ensure the QX80 is kept alive by Infiniti. Pricing for the QX80 Signature Edition isn’t available at the present moment, but what we do know is what it prides itself on. Starting with the leather-wrapped Saddle Tan cabin, the Signature Edition package further adds chromed mirrors, dark-finish 22-inch forged aluminum-alloy wheels wrapped in 275/50 rubber, as well as a clear High Mounted Stop Light.

The list of no-cost bits and bobs also includes lane departure warning and prevention, Forward Emergency Braking, Blind Spot Warning, Intelligent Cruise Control, among other driver assistance technologies. Offered in 2WD and 4WD layouts, the 2017 Infiniti QX80 Signature Edition is available as a seven- or eight-passenger vehicle. Regardless of configuration, the QX80 is propelled exclusively by a 400 hp 5.6-liter freely aspirated V8.

If the QX80 is too big for your needs in a sport utility vehicle, Infiniti has a wide range of jacked-up alternatives. From the compact-sized and Mercedes-Benz GLA-based Infiniti QX30 to the mid-sized QX70, choices do abound.
