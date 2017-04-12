2018 Lincoln Navigator Packs Ford F-150 Raptor Twin-Turbo V6 Punch

Ford’s upscale brand saw fit to introduce an all-new take on the Navigator
at this year's edition of the New York Auto Show, an excruciating 11 years after the current generation went into production. The wait was worth it, though, with the new kid being far superior to its predecessor and, dare I say it, the outgoing iteration of the undisputed king of American-built luxo-SUVs.
Cadillac will be hard-pressed to make the Escalade
better than what Lincoln did with the 2018 Navigator. Until further notice, let’s focus on the latter. Underpinned by a platform derived from the that of the thirteenth-generation F-Series, the Navigator uses high-strength steel for the frame and a lot of aluminum for the body, thus cutting as many as 200 pounds of weight compared to the preceding model year. And yes, every little bit does count.
Power, meanwhile, comes from a 3.5-liter EcoBoost V6 with two turbochargers, a force-fed brawler projected to produce 450 horsepower. That and the 10-speed automatic transmission is all Lincoln is willing to say at this moment in time about the powertrain, but if you know your Ford products well, you know what’s what. More to the point, the engine comes from the maddest F-150 derivative ever: the dune-bashing Raptor
.
But beyond the chassis, powertrain, and technological advances Lincoln
made with the newest Navigator, the truth of the matter is that luxury is the defining attribute here. Far more lavishly appointed than its forebear, the 2018 Navigator is just as majestic to look at as the truck-based full-size SUV
is to sit in. Especially in Black Label attire, the Navigator definitely feels special.
“When designing the Navigator, we put an emphasis on ultra-luxury touch points,”
commented David Woodhouse, Lincoln’s design director. “We took everything the client would see and touch, and made sure it would look and feel a little more exuberant, a little more indulgent and incredibly beautiful.”