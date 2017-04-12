autoevolution

2018 Lincoln Navigator Packs Ford F-150 Raptor Twin-Turbo V6 Punch

 
12 Apr 2017, 8:06 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Car Profile
Ford’s upscale brand saw fit to introduce an all-new take on the Navigator at this year's edition of the New York Auto Show, an excruciating 11 years after the current generation went into production. The wait was worth it, though, with the new kid being far superior to its predecessor and, dare I say it, the outgoing iteration of the undisputed king of American-built luxo-SUVs.
Cadillac will be hard-pressed to make the Escalade better than what Lincoln did with the 2018 Navigator. Until further notice, let’s focus on the latter. Underpinned by a platform derived from the that of the thirteenth-generation F-Series, the Navigator uses high-strength steel for the frame and a lot of aluminum for the body, thus cutting as many as 200 pounds of weight compared to the preceding model year. And yes, every little bit does count.

Power, meanwhile, comes from a 3.5-liter EcoBoost V6 with two turbochargers, a force-fed brawler projected to produce 450 horsepower. That and the 10-speed automatic transmission is all Lincoln is willing to say at this moment in time about the powertrain, but if you know your Ford products well, you know what’s what. More to the point, the engine comes from the maddest F-150 derivative ever: the dune-bashing Raptor.

But beyond the chassis, powertrain, and technological advances Lincoln made with the newest Navigator, the truth of the matter is that luxury is the defining attribute here. Far more lavishly appointed than its forebear, the 2018 Navigator is just as majestic to look at as the truck-based full-size SUV is to sit in. Especially in Black Label attire, the Navigator definitely feels special.

“When designing the Navigator, we put an emphasis on ultra-luxury touch points,” commented David Woodhouse, Lincoln’s design director. “We took everything the client would see and touch, and made sure it would look and feel a little more exuberant, a little more indulgent and incredibly beautiful.”

2018 Lincoln Navigator V6 lincoln navigator luxury Lincoln SUV 2017 New York Auto Show
press release
 
Spare The Tires: Why Most New Cars Are Not Built For Road Trips Engine Break-In: What You Need to Know Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Eight Of The Most Anticipated Debuts At The 2017 New York Auto ShowEight Of The Most Anticipated Debuts At The 2017 New York Auto Show
Has Ford Pulled a Prank on Everyone With the 2017 GT? How to Get Rid of Gasoline Odor in Your Car 10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show
On Electric Harleys and New Generations DIY: How to Setup An Email Address In a BMW - An Easy Guide Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017
If Peugeot Citroen Buys Opel it's all Downhill for Volkswagen BMW Winter Driving Tip: Eco Pro On, Coasting Off Platform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And ViceversaPlatform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And Viceversa
Mercedes-Benz Model Nomenclature is Getting Ridiculous How To Update BMW's Phone Cradle Firmware - A Brief Guide Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
The End of Sedans is Nigh! The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
 

Our LINCOLN Testdrives:

2015 Lincoln Navigator64