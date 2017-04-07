autoevolution

Infiniti QX80 Monograph Concept Previews Future Range Rover Rival

 
7 Apr 2017, 21:59 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Concept Car
Nissan is Infiniti's luxury car brand, and it initially tried to go after things like the BMW 3 Series or Mercedes S-Class. But the brand new QX80 Monograph concept that's been revealed today suggests the Range Rover and Cadillac Escalade were its targets.
Poised to make an auto show debut in New York pretty soon, the XC80 is described as a design study “signaling the brand’s intention to further develop its standing in the full-size luxury SUV segment.” So that means you'll see some of this design in the production car that could be a year away.

Now, there's no question that it looks a lot more modern than what we have today. But if you give any car thin LED headlights that float off the body, cooling intakes and big wheels, it will look like a concept. What we're trying to suggest is that they kept a lot of the current QX80's genes, and it looks nothing like a BMW X5 or Mercedes-Benz GLE.

We'd put this in the same category as the Lincoln Navigator concept or the Lexus LX - a modern, tech-heavy interpretation of the classic SUV shape. It looks powerful without using too many angular shapes (think of the Urus).

Infiniti doesn't let us see the interior of the vehicle, but we are impressed with the QX80 Monograph's floating roof, created through thin black pillars and tinted glass.

“QX80 Monograph shows our concept of luxury and style on the road, and is an exploration into how we could enhance our future Infiniti offering in the luxury SUV segment,” Roland Krueger, President of Infiniti, said.

No technical details were provided either. But we wouldn't be surprised if they underpinned it on the same Nissan Patrol bones that are also used by the Armada. Under the hood, we should still see a 5.6-liter V8 good for around 400 horsepower. But if Infiniti ever wants to change things up, that variable displacement tech seems very promising.
Infiniti QX80 Infiniti QX80 Concept
 
Has Ford Pulled a Prank on Everyone With the 2017 GT? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
On Electric Harleys and New Generations Engine Break-In: What You Need to Know Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017
The End of Sedans is Nigh! How To Update BMW's Phone Cradle Firmware - A Brief Guide Eight Of The Most Anticipated Debuts At The 2017 New York Auto ShowEight Of The Most Anticipated Debuts At The 2017 New York Auto Show
Spare The Tires: Why Most New Cars Are Not Built For Road Trips The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017
If Peugeot Citroen Buys Opel it's all Downhill for Volkswagen DIY: How to Setup An Email Address In a BMW - An Easy Guide Platform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And ViceversaPlatform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And Viceversa
Mercedes-Benz Model Nomenclature is Getting Ridiculous BMW Winter Driving Tip: Eco Pro On, Coasting Off Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? How to Get Rid of Gasoline Odor in Your Car 10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show
 

Our PORSCHE Testdrives:

2015 PORSCHE Cayman GTS86
2015 Porsche Cayenne S84
2015 PORSCHE Panamera S E-Hybrid78
2015 PORSCHE 911 Targa 92
PORSCHE Macan S84
2014 PORSCHE 911 Turbo S92
2014 PORSCHE Cayman S82
PORSCHE Boxster S83
PORSCHE 911 Carrera S Cabriolet85
PORSCHE Cayenne GTS 86