2018 Ford Expedition Sheds 300 Pounds, EL Now Called Expedition Max

The traditionalconstruction has been around for ages, way before Porsche, BMW or Mercedes became obsessed with utility vehicles. It's about making a square box with an engine powerful enough to tow boats, trailers and your daughter's pony.But like the Chevy Tahoe , the 2018 Expedition has mastered the art of polishing the square shape into something desirable. Like its GM rivals, it's clad in chrome trim and boasts a grille so large you could see it from a mile away.Wheels as big as 22 inches and plenty of LED elements also help project a more modern look. They've also done a nice job with the interior materials and the amount of tech available: wireless charging, Wi-Fi hotspot, SYNC 3 with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, SYNC Connect, a 12-speaker B&O sound system, the Panoramic Vista Roof and six USB ports.The only engine available is a 3.5-liter EcoBoost, but it comes as standard with a 10-speed automatic and Auto Sport-start. Expect not only better MPG numbers, but also slightly more than the 365 horsepower and 420 pound-feet of torque offered in the 2017 model.Last year, about 40% of Expedition sales came from the EL model, a number which Ford expects to come down, as it has made the regular model 4 inches longer n a wheelbase that grows by 3 inches. The big model will now be called Expedition Max, but we don't have any specific weight, mpg or towing capacity numbers right now.The practicality side is the most exciting of all. You can either have eight seats or opt for seven-passenger seating with captain’s chairs instead of the standard bench. Everything can fold down, allow you to carry a 4x8-foot sheet of ply, and best of all, the trunk has a shelf, which makes storage so much clever.