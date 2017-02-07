autoevolution

2018 Ford Expedition Leaks Out Ahead Of Official Debut

 
7 Feb 2017, 15:59 UTC ·
Introduced in 1996 for the 1997 model year, the Ford Expedition is the Blue Oval’s idea of a full-size SUV. Not only did it replace the Bronco, but the Expedition went on to sell like hot cakes. Now at its third generation, the Expedition is a bit long in the tooth.
It was 2006 when the 2007 Ford Expedition made its debut, and boy does the family-hauling SUV show its age. Underpinned by the T1 platform, which is related to the P2 platform of the ninth-generation F-150, the Expedition can’t help feel outdated. Fret not, however, because a new Expedition is coming.

Leaked by the Truck Trend network through a B-roll video, the 2018 Ford Expedition features lots of aluminum and an all-new platform. The body-on-frame construction is internally referred to as T3 and it shares many of its innards with the high-strength steel frame of the current F-150.

Speaking of the light-duty workhorse, doesn’t the front fascia design resemble that of the 2018 F-150? It’s a looker, alright, especially in Platinum form. At the other end, FoMoCo managed to make the Expedition look less tail-heavy than the 2017 model year. A closeup shot of the wheels reveals that Platinum models can be fitted with 22-inch rollers wrapped in 285/45 Hankook Dynapro HT rubber. The Dynapro HT is an all-season tire.

There’s not much else we know about the 2018 Ford Expedition for the time being, but one can speculate. Under the hood, it’s a given the all-new Expedition will borrow bits and bobs from the 2018 F-150. The 3.5-liter EcoBoost V6 is a sure bet, as is a 10-speed automatic transmission. It remains to be seen if Ford can make a case for the Power Stroke V6 diesel too.

In terms of capability, the 2018 Expedition should be able to surpass its predecessor’s 9,200 pounds of towing capacity. Expect to find out more about the Blue Oval’s newest sport utility vehicle at the 2017 Chicago Auto Show, which opens its doors on February 11. Expect the next-generation Lincoln Navigator to share the same backbone as this fellow here.
2018 Ford Expedition leak Ford Expedition 3.5 EcoBoost V6 Ford SUV 2017 Chicago Auto Show
 
