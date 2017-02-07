Burnout Comparison: 2017 C63 AMG Coupe vs. the Old C204

autoevolution

Relax! Even though Mercedes has downsized the engine in the C63, it's still capable of doing a great burnout. In fact, the driver is sufficiently committed to destroying the rubber, he might be able to put on a smokier show.
The current generation of the Mercedes-AMG C63 Coupe is codenamed C205. The previous one is the C204. Simple, right? We still have a thing for the old timer, particularly when it has such a fruity top end. It's also such an awesome brute with styling that's not totally the same as the sedan and wagon.

What do you think of the new model's look? It could do with a bit more at the back, like a wing or a spoiler. But nearly all the bodywork is exclusive to the AMG model, except the roof and trunk. The panel gaps have also shrunk, though I don't think you can see that with all this smoke.

Luck would have it that AdamC3046 uploaded a clip of the newer twin-turbo today and another one of the 6.3-liter beast about a year ago. Same crowd, same road conditions.

AMG has always made brilliant V8s, and the 4.0 twin-turbo unit in the C63 S is no different. In the S configuration, it's good for 510 horsepower, but a de-tuned version is also available.

If it were my money, I would do the tire smoking at a track. There's more space to enjoy yourself and less chance of causing a massive crash that ends up on YouTube.

BMW and Mercedes have been battling the smoke and "sideways" department since the days of the E30 BMW M3 and Mercedes-Benz 190E Cosworth. But I'm afraid the Bavarians have been left in the dust by recent developments. Their 3-liter just doesn't sound that good, and lag makes it fiddly to control. Of course, we couldn't resist bringing the M4 into the discussion!

And the future looks even brighter for the AMG fans, as the legendary Black Series will have a successor in the track-focused 2018 Mercedes-AMG C63 R Coupe, widely expected to pack 550 hp, 553 lb-ft (750 Nm) and to take down the M4 GTS's Nurburgring lap time.



