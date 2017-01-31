Rolls-Royce Ends Phantom VII Production After 13 Years

This is where the story ends for the current generation of the Phantom, the Rolls-Royce that brought the brand into the 21st century. After 13 years of continuous production in Goodwood, UK, the seventh-generation Phantom has become yesterday’s news.





Slated to begin production in 2018, the next-generation Rolls-Royce Phantom will ride on an all-new aluminum platform. The underpinnings will be shared with the so-called The pictured vehicle is the last of its kind, packing a long wheelbase and custom appointments. Rolls-Royce dubs the final Phantom VII “a study in luxury,” and it’s easy to understand why from the way it looks. Commissioned by a collector enamored with the Spirit of Ecstasy , the wood used throughout the cabin fascinates with a nautical motif that includes a 1930s ocean liner.In the front of the cabin and the partition wall, Rolls-Royce’s craftsmen installed two clocks stylized to match the design of grand ocean liner radio clocks. The bezel, meanwhile, expresses 24 time zones and it allows the user to rotate it as he wishes, depending on where the user finds himself in the world. Then there are the lambswool carpets, which ooze old-school luxury.The exterior is finished in Blue Velvet paintwork, and it’s complemented by pinstripe tires and a twin coachline for good measure. Last, but certainly not least, the Spirit of Ecstasy statuette up front is made of solid silver. “Exquisite” is arguably the best adjective to describe this Phantom VII.“As Phantom VII gracefully leaves the stage, having defined the first chapter in the renaissance of Rolls-Royce, we look forward to building on its remarkable success with the imminent arrival of its successor," said head honcho Torsten Muller-Otvos . "A bold, new statement built on an all-new architecture promises to light the future of the world’s most celebrated name in luxury," he concluded, referring to the eight-generation model.Launched in 2003 and the winner of Top Gear Car of the Year 2003, the Rolls-Royce Phantom VII is the first Rolls-Royce model designed under the guidance of the BMW Group. Not content with the sedan body style, Rolls-Royce then added derivatives such as the Drophead Coupe and Coupe to the family.Slated to begin production in 2018, the next-generation Rolls-Royce Phantom will ride on an all-new aluminum platform. The underpinnings will be shared with the so-called Cullinan . The British ultra-luxury company’s first-ever sport utility vehicle will give the Bentley Bentayga a good run for its money.