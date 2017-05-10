2018 MINI Cabrio And Cooper S Facelift Spied in Germany

MINI
is preparing a facelift in its range for the Hatch
and Cabrio
, and both models will be launched as MY2018 vehicles.
Our spy photographers
have succeeded to capture the Cabrio
from multiple angles, resulting in a larger image set than the one for the Cooper S
.
Regardless, we have both of them in our gallery, and their shared parts and platform allow us to write about them in the same story.
The UKL platform, which is the base of the current MINI
range, will get improved turbocharging systems. The amendments are part of an overhaul that was planned for the drivetrain.
A significant change is the reported integration of the turbocharger and exhaust manifold with the cylinder head. The move improves throttle response and cuts turbo lag, but can be a hassle if an upgrade or replacement part will be desired later on in the life of the car.
According to multiple sources, the three cylinder motors in the range will get an aluminum turbocharger casing, while the four-cylinder engines will come with steel casings. The cooling system will also be improved, and all of these updates come with more power, improved torque, and reduced fuel consumption.
The transmissions are also expected to receive a few modifications, and the introduction of dual-clutch automatics is also a possibility.
Styling changes are minute, as you can observe on these mildly camouflaged vehicles, which come with new headlights, modified tail lights, and a few tweaks here and there. The range is set to get more color options, new wheel designs, and a few more customization possibilities.
The interior of both models in the range will get new ornaments, additional equipment, and the mood lighting system presented on the Clubman
and Countryman
.
Supplementary driver assistance systems could be implemented, and the multimedia unit will also be upgraded to the latest tech found in the BMW Group’s portfolio.