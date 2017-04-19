Infiniti QX50 Shown In Asia For The First Time, Looks Close To Production Spec

At the end of 2016, Infiniti
showcased a concept called the QX50, and it previewed a compact crossover.
The first element that attracted attention on the QX50 was its engine, which featured a variable compression technology. The engine is considered a breakthrough in the world of internal combustion, and it provides V6 power with a significant difference in fuel economy using an inline-four cylinder configuration.
While that aspect is still important, the QX50 then gathered
traction on the fact that it was described as close to production exhibit
.
The exterior of the product looked almost ready for the manufacturing line, except for the side mirrors and door handles, which were not present in their conventional forms.
The Asian premiere of this concept has not added the mentioned elements, and the rest of the model does not present any modifications when compared to the previous car shown under the same name.
The Infiniti QX50 has a front-wheel-drive-based platform, which means that some versions of this model will not have all-wheel-drive. Nissan’s premium division will employ automatic or twin-clutch transmissions as standard on this model, while manuals will not be offered because they might not be chosen by enough clients to justify the cost of their development.
Its all-wheel-drive system is reportedly an original unit, but it remains front-biased because of the way the engine layout has already dictated. There’s nothing wrong with a front-wheel-drive-based AWD
system, but it needs expensive components and designs to prevent traction control and stability control from interfering with driving enjoyment.
Previous statements made about this concept described it as an inspiration for future models from the premium automaker. In other words, the QX50 is a big deal for Infiniti, which intends to employ some of its lines on future production cars. The styling language is dubbed “Powerful Elegance.”