autoevolution

Infiniti QX50 Shown In Asia For The First Time, Looks Close To Production Spec

 
19 Apr 2017, 9:22 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Concept Car
At the end of 2016, Infiniti showcased a concept called the QX50, and it previewed a compact crossover.
The first element that attracted attention on the QX50 was its engine, which featured a variable compression technology. The engine is considered a breakthrough in the world of internal combustion, and it provides V6 power with a significant difference in fuel economy using an inline-four cylinder configuration.

While that aspect is still important, the QX50 then gathered traction on the fact that it was described as close to production exhibit.

The exterior of the product looked almost ready for the manufacturing line, except for the side mirrors and door handles, which were not present in their conventional forms.

The Asian premiere of this concept has not added the mentioned elements, and the rest of the model does not present any modifications when compared to the previous car shown under the same name.

The Infiniti QX50 has a front-wheel-drive-based platform, which means that some versions of this model will not have all-wheel-drive. Nissan’s premium division will employ automatic or twin-clutch transmissions as standard on this model, while manuals will not be offered because they might not be chosen by enough clients to justify the cost of their development.

Its all-wheel-drive system is reportedly an original unit, but it remains front-biased because of the way the engine layout has already dictated. There’s nothing wrong with a front-wheel-drive-based AWD system, but it needs expensive components and designs to prevent traction control and stability control from interfering with driving enjoyment.

Previous statements made about this concept described it as an inspiration for future models from the premium automaker. In other words, the QX50 is a big deal for Infiniti, which intends to employ some of its lines on future production cars. The styling language is dubbed “Powerful Elegance.”

Infiniti QX50 2017 Shanghai Auto Show QX50 CUV crossover Infiniti concept car
press release
 
The End of Sedans is Nigh! BMW Winter Driving Tip: Eco Pro On, Coasting Off Eight Of The Most Anticipated Debuts At The 2017 New York Auto ShowEight Of The Most Anticipated Debuts At The 2017 New York Auto Show
Mercedes-Benz Model Nomenclature is Getting Ridiculous How to Get Rid of Gasoline Odor in Your Car The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Spare The Tires: Why Most New Cars Are Not Built For Road Trips The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Platform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And ViceversaPlatform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And Viceversa
If Peugeot Citroen Buys Opel it's all Downhill for Volkswagen DIY: How to Setup An Email Address In a BMW - An Easy Guide Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? How To Update BMW's Phone Cradle Firmware - A Brief Guide Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017
Why the 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon Is Late to the Party The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
On Electric Harleys and New Generations Engine Break-In: What You Need to Know 10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show
 

Our INFINITI Testdrives:

2016 Infiniti Q50 Red Sport 40079
INFINITI M30d 68
INFINITI FX 50S 71
INFINITI G37 Sedan 72