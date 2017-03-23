Next-Generation Infiniti QX50 Spied For The First Time

Infiniti
is preparing the next generation of the QX50
, and we have the first spyshots of the prototype.
Heavily camouflaged, the vehicle was quickly recognized thanks to its distinctive shape, which was previously revealed in concept form. At the time of unveiling, Infiniti officials stated that the QX50 they showcased at the 2017 Detroit Auto Show was “close to production.
”
Apparently, they were not overstating anything, as the crossover looks close to the concept vehicle that previewed it, and this can be seen even under its camouflage. You can check out the QX Sport Inspiration concept here
.
This crossover is expected to have all-wheel-drive, but we would not rule out a front-wheel-drive configuration for some versions. Infiniti will install more driver assistance technologies on the QX50, but the result will not be an autonomous car.
However, it could have enough safety gear to enable semi-autonomous driving in some situations, along with improved crash avoidance technology.
Those of you who have followed the topic know that Infiniti used this exhibit to showcase their new gasoline engine, which features a variable compression ratio. We explained what that means to you
, and it is a significant breakthrough for the automotive industry when it will reach production.
The first exhibit of Infiniti’s 2.0-liter VC-Turbo engine delivered approximately 272 HP
and 390 Nm (287.7 lb-Ft). The values are excellent for a four cylinder engine that promises a 27% increase efficiency over an equivalent V6 unit with comparable output.
The Japanese premium brand will offer the motor in other vehicles. You will hear more about the variable compression engine in the future, and not just from Infiniti.
Nissan
’s partners at Daimler could also receive the unit, as the two companies signed an agreement
seven years ago
, and that means that Mercedes-Benz
and even Renault
models could get this technology in the future. Evidently, Infiniti will have it exclusively for at least a couple of months, if not more.