Refreshed 2018 Infiniti Q50 Coming to New York

After its debut in Geneva last month, the updated 2018 Infiniti Q50 is making its way into the all-important North American market via the Big Apple.
Nissan's luxury division first showed the Q50 at the 2013 Detroit Auto Show, so the cosmetic changes right on time. But they are by no means extensive.

At the front, the most popular Infiniti model got the latest double-arch grille design with three-dimensional mesh and connected to the brow of the headlights and the creases of the hood.

The headlights are new, while the taillights just get new graphics. The bumpers are new, featuring a revised lower air intake and LED daytime runners.

When it hits the market this summer, buyers can expect an interior with better soft-touch materials, added stitching and a sportier shifter knob. Some models get a new steering wheel with a more sculpted grip design. Infiniti has also added its spinal support system to the seats and connected InTouch Services.

But none of these changes are as important as the Direct Adaptive Steering, a recipient of harsh criticism. Infiniti says it's fitted a whole new generation in the 2018 sedan, with more direct responses. Buyers can also look forward to "digital suspension," otherwise known as electrically controlled adaptive dampers.

The range of engines remains the same, starting with the 2-liter turbo borrowed from Mercedes and going all the way up to the twin-turbo 3.0-liter motors in the 300 and Red Sport 400. Infiniti has just announced straight-pipe exhaust systems are available and even the hybrid can have sports mufflers.

The list of available safety systems includes Active Lane Control, Intelligent Cruise Control, Distance Control Assist, Backup Collision Intervention, Blind Spot Warning and Intervention, Lane Departure Warning and Prevention, Forward Emergency Braking, and Predictive Forward Collision Warning.

Even though Infiniti boosted its sales by 7% last year, the Q50 remains a niche car with 210,000 total sales since its debut. Mercedes sells more cars than that in one month.
