autoevolution
DON'T MISS:  2017 Geneva Motor Show Highlights  

Infiniti Sport Exhaust Kits for Q50 and Q60 Promise Improved Aural Experience

 
5 Apr 2017, 16:13 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Car Profile
Perhaps taking cues from BMW's M Performance catalog, Infiniti has begun to give its customers the option of a better-sounding exhaust system. The latest comes in the form of a dedicated kit for both the new Q60 coupe and the 2016 or 2017 model year Q50 sports sedan, positively impacting the sound and weight of the cars.
The officially designated Sport Exhaust Kits look like something you'd buy from a good tuner. They're made from polished T-304 stainless steel, thus improving the aesthetics of the cars. The versions without mufflers cut about 16 pounds of weight, while the one with mufflers which is only for the sedan reduces it by 9 lbs. But both are easily installed using the factory mounts.

"Oh, but I don't have one of the cool V6 models," we hear you say. It's not a problem, as Infiniti has versions for every Q50 or Q60 it makes, including the 2.0t that makes 208 horsepower, the 300 horsepower 3.0t, and the 400 horsepower Red Sport 400 models. There's even one for the Q50 Hybrid sedan!

The next time you schedule your service, you might want to have a quick chat about the exhaust systems because they are pretty cheap. The one without mufflers is only $589, not including installation, while the one with mufflers for the Q50 is $681. A similar kit for the Q60 with mufflers is expected later this year, says Infiniti.

"The Infiniti Q50 and Q60 are great driver's cars, and we know some of those drivers want to take performance to the next level, which is why we've introduced these Sport Exhaust Kits," said Andrew Speaker, director, Infiniti Aftersales. "These exhaust kits offer the more aggressive sound many Infiniti drivers crave, and the reduced vehicle weight enhances the already fun-to-drive experience of our sport sedan and coupe."

We've got all sorts of videos for you guys, including one from a customer last year. As you can see, there's not muffling going on, even with the Q50.

Straight pipes:




Last year's Q50 Sport Muffler Kit
infiniti Q50 Infiniti Q60 Infiniti exhaust
 
Spare The Tires: Why Most New Cars Are Not Built For Road Trips Engine Break-In: What You Need to Know Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
If Peugeot Citroen Buys Opel it's all Downhill for Volkswagen How to Get Rid of Gasoline Odor in Your Car Platform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And ViceversaPlatform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And Viceversa
Has Ford Pulled a Prank on Everyone With the 2017 GT? How To Update BMW's Phone Cradle Firmware - A Brief Guide Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017
The End of Sedans is Nigh! DIY: How to Setup An Email Address In a BMW - An Easy Guide 10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
On Electric Harleys and New Generations The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017
Mercedes-Benz Model Nomenclature is Getting Ridiculous BMW Winter Driving Tip: Eco Pro On, Coasting Off The Michelin Guide - What It Is And Why Is A Tire Company Talking About FoodThe Michelin Guide - What It Is And Why Is A Tire Company Talking About Food
 

Our INFINITI Testdrives:

2016 Infiniti Q50 Red Sport 40079
INFINITI M30d 68
INFINITI FX 50S 71
INFINITI G37 Sedan 72