Dodge Challenger Hellcat Drag Races Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 in Crazy Highway Pulls

24 Jul 2017, 12:20 UTC ·
by
Muscle car aficionados won't forget the drag racing thirst that followed the introduction of the 2017 Camaro ZL1, when everybody was waiting to see how the blown Chevy would fair against the Dodge Challenger Hellcat.
Well, sprinting brawls involving these two slabs of America are everywhere these days, with highways across the US also being on the menu.

As such, we're here to bring you the latest stunt of the kind, one that involves what appears to be a random highway encounter. Was this fight legal or safe? Or course not and we could deliver a similar answer is anybody asked whether the muscle battle was balanced.

For one thing, the ZL1 had a passenger, while we can't say the same thing about the Mopar machine. Speaking of which, the driver of the Dodge claims he raced the Camaro to test the effects of the LMI air intake he had gifted the supercharged 6.2-liter HEMI with.

The two battled on multiple occasions and, from where we're standing, it seems like the result was a tie - notice that the guy behind the wheel of the Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 seems to slow down on multiple occasions - the two can't seem to get enough of the racing action, so you'll get to see repeated runs.

We're dealing with a pretty long video here, at least by street racing standards. Thus, you can skip to the 19:00 point of the clip for the running action.

Oh, and by the way, since the footage was captured from inside the Challenger Hellcat, you'll get to enjoy plenty of supercharger whine decibels in this video.

You know what you have to do avoid

And we feel the need to drop the usual reminder for such activities - don't use such dangerous driving moments as an example, even if the temptation to weld that throttle can be extremely difficult to resist.

