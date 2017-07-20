Airfield Assault: Lamborghini Huracan Drag Races Ferrari 458 Spider

Is a drag race between a Lamborghini Huracan and a Ferrari 458 Spider fair? We'd say the answer is a double no (more on that below). Nevertheless, you should expect this to prevent owners of the two supercars from going at it.

Even if we put aside the fact that the Raging Bull in question is the fixed-roof incarnation of the machine, the fact that the 458 is now retired says it all. Sure, Lambo entered production in 2014, while the Fezza rolled of the factory gates between 2009 and 2015, but that final overlap doesn't really count.



Regardless, the sprinting fight we have here took place on an airfield, so the two drivers could fully stretch the mechanical legs of their machines.



Now, when mentioning that the Huracan packs 2.7 kg per hp and the 458 Spider comes with 3 kilos for each of its ponies, some of you might wonder is the coupe incarnation of the Ferrari would turn the tables. Well, since the 458 Italia packs 2.9 kilograms per hp, the answer is obvious.



In the torque department, the 4.5-liter V8-animated Ferrari might pack more muscle per liter, but the 5.2-liter V10 heart of the Lamborghini still allows this to dominate. To be more precise, the Huracan comes with 560 Nm (413 lb-ft) of twist, while the 458 has 450 Nm (398 lb-ft) of torque.



