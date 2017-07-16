Porsche 911 Turbo S vs Lamborghini Aventador SV Drag Race Is a Brutal Struggle

Let's say you've found your way behind the wheel of a Lamborghini Aventador Superveloce and a 991.1 Porsche 911 Turbo S lines up next to you for a drag racing session - should you be worried?

We'll move one step further and talk about the figures of the two supercars. To be more precise, the Turbo S PDK comes with 3 kg per hp, while the Aventador SV burdens each of its horses with 2.5 kilograms.



The torque department brings a role reversal, since the 750 Nm of the Zuffenhausen hero bests the 690 Nm of the Sant'Agata Bolognese devil.



If we look at all the acceleration tests that have seen these supercars being put through their paces, we notice that the Turbo S can complete the quarter-mile sprint in 10.6 seconds, while the Aventador SV is able to play the game 0.3 seconds quicker.



And we're here to bring you a brawl that saw the Aventador SV and the



Did we say "races"? Of course we did and that's because the drivers wanted to make sure which of the two velocity animals is quicker. So they raced on multiple occasions while going for both standing and rolling take-offs.



The piece of footage at the bottom of the page, which documents the sprinting action, allows us to get multiple perspectives, including one that takes us inside the Lamborghini.



As for the aural side of the battles, it's enough to mention that the 750 hp V12 heart of this Lambo is one of the best-sounding street car engines to have massaged our ears.



