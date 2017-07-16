autoevolution

Porsche 911 Turbo S vs Lamborghini Aventador SV Drag Race Is a Brutal Struggle

16 Jul 2017, 8:38 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / U-turn
Let's say you've found your way behind the wheel of a Lamborghini Aventador Superveloce and a 991.1 Porsche 911 Turbo S lines up next to you for a drag racing session - should you be worried?
6 photos
Porsche 911 Turbo S vs Lamborghini Aventador SV Drag RacePorsche 911 Turbo S vs Lamborghini Aventador SV Drag RacePorsche 911 Turbo S vs Lamborghini Aventador SV Drag RacePorsche 911 Turbo S vs Lamborghini Aventador SV Drag RacePorsche 911 Turbo S vs Lamborghini Aventador SV Drag Race
In a bit of a stretch, we could say that the SV incarnation of the Aventador costs twice as much as the Turbo S, so one might expect the driver of the Raging Bull to be safe.

We'll move one step further and talk about the figures of the two supercars. To be more precise, the Turbo S PDK comes with 3 kg per hp, while the Aventador SV burdens each of its horses with 2.5 kilograms.

The torque department brings a role reversal, since the 750 Nm of the Zuffenhausen hero bests the 690 Nm of the Sant'Agata Bolognese devil.

If we look at all the acceleration tests that have seen these supercars being put through their paces, we notice that the Turbo S can complete the quarter-mile sprint in 10.6 seconds, while the Aventador SV is able to play the game 0.3 seconds quicker.

And we're here to bring you a brawl that saw the Aventador SV and the 911 Turbo S duking it out on an airfield. The supercars come in stock condition, so the conclusion of the races is relevant.

Did we say "races"? Of course we did and that's because the drivers wanted to make sure which of the two velocity animals is quicker. So they raced on multiple occasions while going for both standing and rolling take-offs.

The piece of footage at the bottom of the page, which documents the sprinting action, allows us to get multiple perspectives, including one that takes us inside the Lamborghini.

As for the aural side of the battles, it's enough to mention that the 750 hp V12 heart of this Lambo is one of the best-sounding street car engines to have massaged our ears.

porsche 911 turbo s Lamborghini Aventador SV drag racing supercar Porsche Lamborghini
Why the 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon Is Late to the Party Five Signs You Need To Take Your Car To Get Serviced 10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show
The End of Sedans is Nigh! The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One 2017 Sinaia Concours d'Elegance: A 77-Year Disappearance2017 Sinaia Concours d'Elegance: A 77-Year Disappearance
Spare The Tires: Why Most New Cars Are Not Built For Road Trips Car Repairs - These Are The Cheapest Things That May Go Wrong on An Automobile Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Who is Still With The “Save The Manuals” Crowd? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
An Ode to Embracing the Metric System DIY: How to Setup An Email Address In a BMW - An Easy Guide Eight Of The Most Anticipated Debuts At The 2017 New York Auto ShowEight Of The Most Anticipated Debuts At The 2017 New York Auto Show
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? Ten Cheap Car Hacks That May Help You Deal With Day-To-Day Issues Modern Car Technologies That Aren't So ModernModern Car Technologies That Aren't So Modern
On Electric Harleys and New Generations Travel Checklist & Tips For a Long Car Journey From Wrecks and Rust to Riches: A Story of Passion and BusinessFrom Wrecks and Rust to Riches: A Story of Passion and Business