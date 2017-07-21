Drag Race KO: 2017 Porsche Panamera Turbo vs Porsche 911 Turbo S (991)

Does a drag race involving a Porsche Panamera Turbo and a 911 Turbo S make sense? Coming up with a positive answer that involves logic is almost impossible and yet we can't deny the fact that such a sprinting brawl is nothing short of a delight.

And we've brought along a piece of footage that demonstrates the giggles such a drag race we're talking about. We're talking about a 2017 Panamera Turbo, while the Neunelfer involved in the brawl is a 991.1 model.The two got together on an airfield in Sweden and, despite the two Zuffenhausen machines packing all-wheel-drive, decided to skip a standing start.As you'll notice in the clip below, which was captured from the passenger seat of the rear-engined animal, the PDK trannies of the two meant that the two instantly started sprinting towards the horizon once the rolling start phase was left behind.Nevertheless, the power-to-weight ratio of the German missiles can easily help one predict the action that follows. To be more precise, while the 911 Turbo S comes with 3 kilos for each pony, the Panamera Turbo packs 3.9 kg per hp.Compared to the 3.8-liter twin-turbo flat-six of the Neunelfer, the just-as-TT 4.0-liter V8 of the Panny packs a torque advantage, but we're only talking about 20 extra Nm, with the four-door packing 770 Nm.Speaking of such figures, it's worth mentioning that the recent generation change didn't bring us a lighter Panamera, albeit with the newcomer being more spacious and packing a torsional rigidity boost. Sure, a lighter Panamera wouldn't have made the model quicker than a 911 Turbo S , but it would've probably allowed it to leave the Mercedes-E63 S behind in a tight track comparo The uber-sedan and the supercar we're discussing here could very well share a garage, such is the extent of their differences, which only makes this drag brawl even more interesting.