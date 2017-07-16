Audi RS3 From Hell Drag Races Nissan GT-R, Doesn't Disappoint

It's been years since the hot hatch genre emerged as one of the most effervescent sides of the go-fast industry. And we've now reached the point where these spicy compacts can easily play in sportscar league.

Well, for one thing, if that manic hatchback happens to be the Audi RS3 in the piece of footage below, the GT-R guy should be careful. And the secret lies in a combination between the factory might of the Ingolstadt machine and the aftermarket massage it has received.



The first-generation



In stock form, the RS3 delivers 340 ponies, but we're expecting this particular example to have been gifted with plenty of tuning goodies. As such, we wouldn't be surprised to see the output of the thing sitting anywhere between 400 and 500 horses.



And if we factor in the hefty scale footprint difference between the two velocity tools, the Audi looks like it has a chance to one-up the Nissan in the sprinting game.



Of course, given the nature of the event that brought the two together and the performance delivered by the Nissan GT-R in the drag brawls that precedes the RS3 battle, the Nissan could also be tuned, with the driver using a low boost setting to deliver the expected spectacle.



As such, we're inviting you to head over to the "play" button below and enjoy the straight line action delivered by the drag racers.



P.S.: Given the infamous soundtrack of the Audi's five-cylinder mill and the extreme exhaust setup it features, the aural battle might just be difficult to judge.



