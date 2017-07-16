autoevolution

Audi RS3 From Hell Drag Races Nissan GT-R, Doesn't Disappoint

16 Jul 2017, 7:18 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / U-turn
It's been years since the hot hatch genre emerged as one of the most effervescent sides of the go-fast industry. And we've now reached the point where these spicy compacts can easily play in sportscar league.
4 photos
Audi RS3 From Hell Drag Races Nissan GT-RAudi RS3 From Hell Drag Races Nissan GT-RAudi RS3 From Hell Drag Races Nissan GT-R
Nevertheless, the Nissan GT-R is a supercar, not a sportscar, so why would the driver of an R35 have to worry about drag racing a hot hatch?

Well, for one thing, if that manic hatchback happens to be the Audi RS3 in the piece of footage below, the GT-R guy should be careful. And the secret lies in a combination between the factory might of the Ingolstadt machine and the aftermarket massage it has received.

The first-generation Audi RS3 we have here delivers an explosive melange, mixing a turbocharged 2.5-liter five-cylinder mill with all-wheel-drive.

In stock form, the RS3 delivers 340 ponies, but we're expecting this particular example to have been gifted with plenty of tuning goodies. As such, we wouldn't be surprised to see the output of the thing sitting anywhere between 400 and 500 horses.

And if we factor in the hefty scale footprint difference between the two velocity tools, the Audi looks like it has a chance to one-up the Nissan in the sprinting game.

Of course, given the nature of the event that brought the two together and the performance delivered by the Nissan GT-R in the drag brawls that precedes the RS3 battle, the Nissan could also be tuned, with the driver using a low boost setting to deliver the expected spectacle.

As such, we're inviting you to head over to the "play" button below and enjoy the straight line action delivered by the drag racers.

P.S.: Given the infamous soundtrack of the Audi's five-cylinder mill and the extreme exhaust setup it features, the aural battle might just be difficult to judge.

Nissan GT-R Audi RS3 drag racing Nissan Audi supercar Hot Hatch
Why the 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon Is Late to the Party Five Signs You Need To Take Your Car To Get Serviced 2017 Sinaia Concours d'Elegance: A 77-Year Disappearance2017 Sinaia Concours d'Elegance: A 77-Year Disappearance
The End of Sedans is Nigh! The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One From Wrecks and Rust to Riches: A Story of Passion and BusinessFrom Wrecks and Rust to Riches: A Story of Passion and Business
Who is Still With The “Save The Manuals” Crowd? DIY: How to Setup An Email Address In a BMW - An Easy Guide 10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show
Spare The Tires: Why Most New Cars Are Not Built For Road Trips The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
An Ode to Embracing the Metric System Car Repairs - These Are The Cheapest Things That May Go Wrong on An Automobile The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? Travel Checklist & Tips For a Long Car Journey Eight Of The Most Anticipated Debuts At The 2017 New York Auto ShowEight Of The Most Anticipated Debuts At The 2017 New York Auto Show
On Electric Harleys and New Generations Ten Cheap Car Hacks That May Help You Deal With Day-To-Day Issues Modern Car Technologies That Aren't So ModernModern Car Technologies That Aren't So Modern