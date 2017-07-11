autoevolution

Airfield Attack: 900 HP 9ff Porsche 911 Turbo S Drag Races 940 HP Nissan GT-R

11 Jul 2017, 12:08 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / U-turn
Anybody who's been inside a moving Porsche 911 Turbo S knows that the Neunelfer is hardly in need of extra muscle. Heck, the 991.2 incarnation of the Turbo S even managed to one-up the 918 Spyder and the LaFerrari in 0-50 mph sprinting tests. However, there are certain gear heads out there that see the factory setup as being... underpowered.
4 photos
900 HP 9ff Porsche 911 Turbo S Drag Races 940 HP Nissan GT-R900 HP 9ff Porsche 911 Turbo S Drag Races 940 HP Nissan GT-R900 HP 9ff Porsche 911 Turbo S Drag Races 940 HP Nissan GT-R
And the same cane be said about the Nissan GT-R, even though the Japanese automaker has now taken Godzilla to 600 ponies.

These aficionados we mentioned above can put on a monster show when they get together and we're here to show you just that. We're talking about a drag racing event that saw a 991.1 Porsche 911 Turbo S and an R35 GT-R duking it out, with both machines having been taken far, far away from their stock configurations.

The rear-engined animal we're looking at is a 9ff F91-900, which means that the beast delivers at least 900 horses. As for its GT-R enemy, the Nissan has reportedly been taken past the 900 hp border.

As we've mentioned on countless occasions, one can never fully trust the output numbers of tuner cars, which is why the best manner to get an idea of the abilities packed by these supercars is to throw them at each other.The sprinting fight involving the 911 Turbo S and the GT-R was only a part of the fun
Once the brawl against the GT-R was over, the 9ff driver decided to keep things rolling. As such, the Porscha duked it out with a Mercedes-Benz CLS63 AMG. And, as you might've guessed by now, the second-gen CLS63 we have here has also been given a deep tech massage.

As such, the four-door coupe now allows its driver to play with no less than 880 hp. So you can expect a race that will keep you in front of the screen from start to finish.

Porsche 911 Turbo 9ff Porsche Nissan GT-R Mercedes-AMG drag racing
The End of Sedans is Nigh! Car Repairs - These Are The Cheapest Things That May Go Wrong on An Automobile Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
On Electric Harleys and New Generations DIY: How to Setup An Email Address In a BMW - An Easy Guide 10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show
Who is Still With The “Save The Manuals” Crowd? Travel Checklist & Tips For a Long Car Journey 2017 Sinaia Concours d'Elegance: A 77-Year Disappearance2017 Sinaia Concours d'Elegance: A 77-Year Disappearance
Why the 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon Is Late to the Party Five Signs You Need To Take Your Car To Get Serviced The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One From Wrecks and Rust to Riches: A Story of Passion and BusinessFrom Wrecks and Rust to Riches: A Story of Passion and Business
Spare The Tires: Why Most New Cars Are Not Built For Road Trips The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Eight Of The Most Anticipated Debuts At The 2017 New York Auto ShowEight Of The Most Anticipated Debuts At The 2017 New York Auto Show
An Ode to Embracing the Metric System Ten Cheap Car Hacks That May Help You Deal With Day-To-Day Issues Modern Car Technologies That Aren't So ModernModern Car Technologies That Aren't So Modern