Airfield Attack: 900 HP 9ff Porsche 911 Turbo S Drag Races 940 HP Nissan GT-R

Anybody who's been inside a moving Porsche 911 Turbo S knows that the Neunelfer is hardly in need of extra muscle. Heck, the 991.2 incarnation of the Turbo S even managed
to one-up the 918 Spyder and the LaFerrari in 0-50 mph sprinting tests. However, there are certain gear heads out there that see the factory setup as being... underpowered.
4 photos
And the same cane be said about the Nissan GT-R, even though the Japanese automaker has now taken Godzilla to 600 ponies.
These aficionados we mentioned above can put on a monster show when they get together and we're here to show you just that. We're talking about a drag racing event that saw a 991.1 Porsche 911 Turbo S and an R35 GT-R duking it out, with both machines having been taken far, far away from their stock configurations.
The rear-engined animal we're looking at is a 9ff F91-900, which means that the beast delivers at least 900 horses. As for its GT-R enemy, the Nissan has reportedly been taken past the 900 hp border.
As we've mentioned on countless occasions, one can never fully trust the output numbers of tuner cars, which is why the best manner to get an idea of the abilities packed by these supercars is to throw them at each other.The sprinting fight involving the 911 Turbo S and the GT-R was only a part of the fun
Once the brawl against the GT-R
was over, the 9ff driver decided to keep things rolling. As such, the Porscha duked it out with a Mercedes-Benz CLS63 AMG
. And, as you might've guessed by now, the second-gen CLS63 we have here has also been given a deep tech massage.
As such, the four-door coupe now allows its driver to play with no less than 880 hp. So you can expect a race that will keep you in front of the screen from start to finish.