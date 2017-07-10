autoevolution

Mopar Mayhem: Dodge Challenger Hellcat Drag Races Jeep Grand Cherokee SRT

10 Jul 2017, 14:28 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / U-turn
Certain aficionados wonder why Jeep took so long to Hellcat the Grand Cherokee. Truth be told, until customers deliveries for the Grand Cherokee Trackhawk kick off later this year, those with a Jeep badge on their steering wheel don't have the choice of a machine that can help them duke it out with muscle cars. Or do they?
6 photos
Dodge Challenger Hellcat Drag Races Jeep Grand Cherokee SRTDodge Challenger Hellcat Drag Races Jeep Grand Cherokee SRTDodge Challenger Hellcat Drag Races Jeep Grand Cherokee SRTDodge Challenger Hellcat Drag Races Jeep Grand Cherokee SRTDodge Challenger Hellcat Drag Races Jeep Grand Cherokee SRT
In order to answer the question above, we've brought along a piece of footage that shows what happens when one lines up a Grand Cherokee SRT against a Dodge Challenger Hellcat.

In theory, the blower advantage of the Dodge, as well as its scale footprint asset (yes, we know, putting a Challenger in a light that makes it seem light feels odd) mean that the Hemi-animated Jeep doesn't stand a chance.

Nevertheless, the crew over at TFL Car has tried to come up with a challenge that's short enough to make for a fair fight. As any muscle car lover knows, getting the Hellcat off the line is a pretty delicate task, so perhaps that naturally aspirated 6.4-liter V8 could push the Grand Cherokee to the win.

Of course, the following months will bring plenty of changes to Mopar madness episodes like the one we have here, since the 707 hp Grand Cherokee Trackhawk will be accompanied by the Widebody (read: fat tires) incarnation of the Dodge Challenger Hellcat. Oh, and let's not forget that Dodge could also be testing a Widebody version of the Charger Hellcat, with this spy video being the most recent clue towards the introduction of such a machine.

And while we're talking fast Jeeps, here's a custom Grand Cherokee SRT that has been gifted with a Hellcat motor. Interestingly, with a little custom help, the supercharged 6.2-liter V8 now pushes the Jeep down the quarter-mile in 10.8 seconds, which means this ties the Challenger Hellcat's drag radial performance.

Dodge Challenger Hellcat Jeep Grand Cherokee SRT Jeep Dodge drag racing muscle car SUV
Who is Still With The “Save The Manuals” Crowd? Travel Checklist & Tips For a Long Car Journey 2017 Sinaia Concours d'Elegance: A 77-Year Disappearance2017 Sinaia Concours d'Elegance: A 77-Year Disappearance
On Electric Harleys and New Generations Five Signs You Need To Take Your Car To Get Serviced 10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show
Spare The Tires: Why Most New Cars Are Not Built For Road Trips DIY: How to Setup An Email Address In a BMW - An Easy Guide From Wrecks and Rust to Riches: A Story of Passion and BusinessFrom Wrecks and Rust to Riches: A Story of Passion and Business
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? Ten Cheap Car Hacks That May Help You Deal With Day-To-Day Issues Modern Car Technologies That Aren't So ModernModern Car Technologies That Aren't So Modern
An Ode to Embracing the Metric System Car Repairs - These Are The Cheapest Things That May Go Wrong on An Automobile Eight Of The Most Anticipated Debuts At The 2017 New York Auto ShowEight Of The Most Anticipated Debuts At The 2017 New York Auto Show
Why the 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon Is Late to the Party The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
The End of Sedans is Nigh! The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1