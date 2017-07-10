Mopar Mayhem: Dodge Challenger Hellcat Drag Races Jeep Grand Cherokee SRT

Certain aficionados wonder why Jeep took so long to Hellcat the Grand Cherokee. Truth be told, until customers deliveries for the Grand Cherokee Trackhawk kick off later this year, those with a Jeep badge on their steering wheel don't have the choice of a machine that can help them duke it out with muscle cars. Or do they?

In theory, the blower advantage of the Dodge, as well as its scale footprint asset (yes, we know, putting a Challenger in a light that makes it seem light feels odd) mean that the Hemi-animated Jeep doesn't stand a chance.



Nevertheless, the crew over at TFL Car has tried to come up with a challenge that's short enough to make for a fair fight. As any muscle car lover knows, getting the Hellcat off the line is a pretty delicate task, so perhaps that naturally aspirated 6.4-liter V8 could push the Grand Cherokee to the win.



Of course, the following months will bring plenty of changes to Mopar madness episodes like the one we have here, since the 707 hp Grand Cherokee Trackhawk will be accompanied by the Widebody (read: fat tires) incarnation of the Dodge Challenger Hellcat. Oh, and let's not forget that Dodge could also be testing a Widebody version of the Charger Hellcat, with this spy video being the most recent clue towards the introduction of such a machine.



And while we're talking fast Jeeps, here's a custom Grand Cherokee SRT that



