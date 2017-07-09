Ferrari 488 Spider vs. Audi R8 V10 Plus Drag Race Is a Bummer

If all the drag racing stars align, a drag race involving an Audi R8 R8 V10 Plus and a Ferrari 488 Spider is a match made in heaven, even though things might not seem like that judging simply be the power-to-weight ratios of the two supercars.

4 photos



In the torque department, the twin-turbo nature of the Maranello machine once again gives it the edge compared to the Ingolstadt fighter, since we're looking at 760 Nm (560 lb-ft) vs. 560 Nm (413 lb-ft), respectively.



Nevertheless, if we are to look at the quarter-mile numbers of the two, we notice that while the Ferrari needs 10.6 seconds to cover the task, the Audi is 0.1 seconds quicker - the all-wheel-drive advantage of the R8 obviously does its job here.



"But the times we mentioned above were achieved in ideal conditions," we hear you say. And you're right, which is why we've decided to bring along a random real-life encounter of the



The two mid-engined animals met during a recent drag racing event held on the Old Continent, engaging in a 1/4-mile brawl after each of them had duked it out with other machines.



The said race involved a human Christmas Tree, but it seems that things didn't exactly go smooth during the take-off phase of the race.



While the Ferrari is out of the frame, we can check out the shadow of the 488 Spider - notice that the Fezza takes off way after the R8, allowing the Audi to turn its all-paw asset into a crushing one.



As for what happens once the two go-fast devils get up to speed, you'll find that out once you reach for the "play" button below.



