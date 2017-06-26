autoevolution

Hellcat-Engined Jeep Grand Cherokee Does Amazing 10.8s 1/4-Mile, Tops Trackhawk

26 Jun 2017, 16:22 UTC ·
by
Jeep may have come up with the Grand Cherokee Trackhawk, but there are certain aficionados out there who just couldn't wait for the factory package.
Case in point with the Grand Cherokee SRT8 we're looking at, which has been gifted with a Hellcat powertrain following an aftermarket adventure.

In the process, the Jeep has gained the Hellhawk nickname, one that, as you'll notice in the piece of footage at the bottom of the page, seems to be more than fitting.

That's because the project has recently proven itself on the drag strip, delivering numbers that are nothing short of delicious.

To be more precise, the high-riding beast visited the Maple Grove Raceway, where it managed to play the quarter-mile game in 10.8 seconds at 128 mph.It's time to drop one or two quarter-mile comparos
And, to put those figures into perspective, we'll mention that the Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk needs 11.6 seconds to cover the 1,320 feet sprint and, in the drag racing world, the time gap between these two machines makes a world of a difference.

This means we're expecting the said SRT8 to have also received a host of mods for its supercharged 6.2-liter HEMI. We don't have any details on this generous ground clearance animal, so we'll have to rely on a hunch.

You see, it's no secret that the Hellcat motor can easily go past the 900 hp border using only bolt-ons, so we're expecting this to be the case here.

Oh, and by the way, the 1/4-mile figures delivered by the engine swap star means that this Jeep is on par with the Dodge Challenger Hellcat, which, we have to admit, is quite an achievement.

We're inviting you to check out the heavy sprinter in the clip below, one that shows the machine's first pass in its current configuration.

