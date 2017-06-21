autoevolution

Challenger Hellcat vs Supercharged 2017 Mustang GT Drag Race Is a Reality Check

Talking about a muscle car without mentioning its quarter-mile will leave enthusiasts lusting for figures. Nevertheless, on most occasions when we bring such a slab of America under the spotlights, the 1,320 feet sprint numbers are the official ones. But what happens when amateurs bring such machines to the drag strip?
Of course, the answer depends on the track experience such drivers have and we're here to deliver an example that involves steering wheel wielders who don't seem to be all that familiar with Christmas Tree shenanigans.

As for the machines these guys hoon, we're looking at a Dodge Challenger Hellcat and a 2017 Ford Mustang GT. And while the Mopar machine comes in factory stock form, the Blue Oval contraption has been gifted with a blower.

The owners of the two wanted to make sure the result of the velocity brawl is relevant, which is why they lined up next to each other on three separate occasions.

And while we're not aware of the Mustang's specs, if we look at the ET and trap speed delivered by the Dodge Challenger Hellcat, we'll get an answer for the question we dropped in the intro.

To be more precise, the factory-blown HEMI machine completed the quarter-mile sprint about one second slower than the official numbers - when sporting street tires, the Challenger Hellcat can deal with the task in as little as 11.2 seconds, while gifting it with drag radials will lower the time to 10.8 seconds.

In our book, the repeated attempts of these muscle car drivers deserve to be appreciated, since practicing is the only way to polish one's skill.

Then there's the decibel fest delivered by these races, with the pair of blown muscle beasts screaming at the top of their cylinders as they were rushing from one end of the drag strip to the other.

