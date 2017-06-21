autoevolution

Porsche 911 Carrera 4S Drag Races 670 HP Roush Mustang with Surprising Results

What do a supercharged S550 Ford Mustang GT and a 991.2 Porsche 911 Carrera 4S have in common? Well, if we're talking about the example you'll be able to check out in the video below, the two recently shared a stretch of road over in Connecticut.
The Neunelfer and the pony didn't share the said asphalt by accident. As you can imagine, they were brought together for a little drag race. OK, there was more than just one run, with the drivers willing to make sure that the conclusion of their sprinting brawl is relevant.

The Mustang we have here, which started out in life as a GT gifted with the Performance Package, has been gifted with a Roush supercharger kit. And, thanks to the 2.3-liter TVS blower included in the package, the 5.0-liter Coyote motor of the beast now delivers no less than 670 ponies at the crank.

Those of you who have a thing for tuner car details should know that the video does include the full list of mods fitted to the Ford.

As for the Zuffenhausen machine, this C4S comes in factory stock form, which means we're looking at a 420 hp animal. We have to mention that the thing comes with a manual gearbox, so we can't talk about the rear-engined animal benefiting from a PDK advantage.

Oh, and since all the runs involved rolling starts, the Porsche's couldn't make proper use of its all-paw hardware in the fight against the 'Stang.

If the Porsche half of this drag race seems familiar, it's because we're looking at Nick Murray's Neunelfer. You know, the vlogger who keeps delivering all sorts of adventures while using his Porscha.

For instance, back in May, we talked about this Carrera 4S drag racing a 996-generation 911 Turbo, one that had been taken from 420 to 500 hp via an ECU remap.

So, whether you're a Porschephille or not, this Neunelfer has something for you.

