Ferrari Snatches International Engine of The Year Award in Four Categories

For the second time in two years, Ferrari's latest twin-turbocharged V8 engine has won the International Engine of the Year Award, the Performance Engine of the Year Award and it also triumphed in the 3.0-liter to 4.0-liter displacement category.
Apart from these three awards for a single engine, the naturally aspirated V12 also won the Above 4.0-liter award for the second year running and for the third time since 2013. This year's result will tickle Ferrari's pride even more since we're talking about the same type of engine that started the carmaker's illustrious history exactly seven decades ago. In 1947, the Fiat 125 S became the first vehicle to bear the Ferrari name and was powered by a Colombo-designed 1.5-liter V12. If a Ferrari twelve-cylinder  is bad, then all engines are bad.

It is fitting that probably the best turbocharged engine ever developed has secured back-to-back outright International Engine of the Year Award titles. It’s blend of heart-thumping performance on both road and track, with a glorious V8 Maranello rumble and an ultra-sophisticated design that’s loaded with advanced technologies, makes the Ferrari V8 unbeatable for another year,” said Dean Slavnich, co-chairman of the International Engine of the Year Awards about the winning Ferrari V8, code-named F154CB. You can buy it with various power levels in either the 488 GTB, the California T or the GC4Lusso.

Honda's hybridized 3.5-liter, twin-turbocharged V6 from the new NSX won the New Engine award, marking a return for the Japanese automaker for the first time in 11 years of awards.

Tesla won both the Green Engine and the newly introduced Electric Powertrain award with the unit that powers the Models S and the Model X.

As for the other categories, Porsche snatched two awards, as its new turbocharged Boxers won the 2.5-liter to 3.0-liter category and the 1.8-liter to 2.0-liter one, Audi's five-cylinder turbo beat Porsche in the 2.0-liter to 2.5-liter category, BMW kept its 1.4-liter to 1.8-liter trophy with the i8's powertrain, PSA won the 1.0-liter to 1.4-liter category and Ford's 999cc three-cylinder won the Sub 1.0-liter classification for the sixth time in a row.
