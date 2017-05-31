2017 Porsche 911 Carrera 4S vs. 996 911 Turbo Comparison Ends in a Drag Race

Here's a random Zuffenhausen fact for you: after a two-generation evolution, the Porsche 911 Carrera 4S is now as quick as the 996 incarnation of the Neunelfer Turbo. Of course, such a piece of info isn't worth all that much on paper, so we're here to bring you a real-life adventure that sees the two being thrown at each other.





Thanks to the now-turbocharged Neunelfer Carrera models, a C4S such as the one we have here mixes forced induction with all-wheel-drive, as is the case with the senior Turbo.Given the appearance of the rear-engined supercar, some might find this difficult to believe, but we'll remind you that the German automaker came up with the 996 Turbo back in the year 2000.The comparo we have here is delivered by Nick Murray , a vlogger who has always had a thing for Porsche and now owns the said 991.2 machine.Of course, no such adventure would be complete without a drag race, so such a shenanigan is present. The pair of Neunelfers duked it out on the street and, despite both packing all-paw abilities, the fight saw them going for a rolling start.We also have to mention that both Porsches we're looking at are gifted with stick shift hardware, so the drivers were kept on their toes throughout the battle.It's worth noting the fight wasn't exactly fair and that's because the Turbo had been taken down the aftermarket path. To be more precise, the 3.6-liter flat-six occupying the posterior of the beast has received a straight pipe setup, as well as anremap. As such, the boxer mill has jumped from 420 to 500 ponies.Regardless, as Nick notes in the video, the greatest difference between the two doesn't come from the velocity gap, but from the manner in which these Porsches deliver their kicks.