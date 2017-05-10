Dirty Martini Porsche 911 GT3 RS Is Not Your Average Supercar Wrap

With Martini liveries having made their way into the Porsche DNA (read: you can order these as factory goodies on certain models), how does one gift his or her Neunelfer with such an attire without risking a cliche?
We're glad to bring you one hell of an answer to the question above, which comes in the form of the freshest 911 wrap in the world.
The stunning design of the... Dirty Martini wrap you see here comes from virtual artist Scott Skepple. The idea of racetrack battle scars is the latest trend in the world of wraps, with the said artist being one of the pioneers of this visual movement.
Zooming in on the beater melange adorning this 991.1 GT3 RS makes us remember the rich pedigree enjoyed by the Porsche-Martini pair.
The Italian distiller's collaboration with the German missile producer dates back to the the late 60s, while the two brands delivered the most memorable results in the 70s, with the top victories coming from races such as the 24 Hours of Le Mans and the Targa Florio.
If you're willing to adorn your Zuffenhausen machine with a Martini stunt and would like to steer clear of the beaten path, you should know there are also other ways of achieving this goal.
For instance, your rear-engined contraption could always be dressed as the... olives that go so well with a glass of Martini. This is not an attempt at humor - we're serious about this color scheme proposal, one we've even shown
you on a Porsche 911 R.
As for beater Martini liveries such as the ones mentioned above, we've brought you multiple examples, with the second skin jobs targeting Neunelfers such as the Turbo S
or the GT3 RS
.
Regardless of your choice, you can't go wrong when gifting your Neunelfer with such attire.
Dirty Martini GT3RS 2.0 in action, this time, elegantly black. Owner: @porschecorner Wrap Studio: @protectivefilmsolutions Skepple Inc Artist: @scottkepple
A post shared by Skepple Inc. (@skepple) on May 9, 2017 at 10:36am PDT
Weathered #martiniracing #Porsche #gt3rs wrap! Check out the details we beat into this project Jü. #protectivefilmsolutions #carbonfiber #automotivephotography #custom #supercar #sportscars #wrapgame @exotic_performance @exoticsmotorsport_official @exoticluxury @exoticsoncanneryrow @goldrushrally @carsandtrees @carlifestyle @carthrottle @gtspirit @motor_head_ @porsche @porsches_worldwide @porscheclub @williamsmartiniracing @martiniracing @porsche_gt3rs @porschegtclub @porschegt3rslovers @gtcon
A post shared by Protective Film Solutions (@protectivefilmsolutions) on May 7, 2017 at 1:39pm PDT