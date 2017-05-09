Saffron Yellow Metallic 2018 Porsche 911 GT3 Goes Deep in Stuttgart

And finally here it is: Saffron Yellow Metallic, soon to be officially unveiled by Porsche. Captured by @maxzappolino in Stuttgart, this 991.2 GT3 press car sports the all-new four-coat paint with intermediate sanding that will soon join the palette of colors for the 911 Turbo and Turbo S range. Per my internal source, Saffron indeed does resemble Signal Yellow in person, as it does in these photos. The depth of Saffron, however, is ostensibly greater from these shots alone. As per another source, the color takes on a pearl-like appearance. Based on Porsche's press release detailing changes for the MY2018 911, my understanding is Saffron would be exclusive to the Turbo and Turbo S ranges. No word yet on whether it would also be available for other models, as is suggested by this press car. Stay tuned, as Porsche also will soon unveil the latest creation from the Exclusive Department. What are your thoughts on Saffron?

