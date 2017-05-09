Saffron Yellow Metallic 2018 Porsche 911 GT3 Goes Deep in Stuttgart

Porsche's plan to keep the 2018 911 GT3 under the spotlights continues with the introduction of the Saffron Yellow Metallic hue, whose eye candy aura can easily make one weak in the knees.
When Zuffenhausen introduced the said color for the 2018 model year Neunelfer, the German automaker only mentioned the Turbo and Turbo S
incarnations of the rear-engined machine.
The GT3 seen here is a press car and it seems that the Instagram images seen below don't make it justice - don't forget to scroll through the images if you want to check out more angles of the track-savvy animal.
"Per my internal source, Saffron indeed does resemble Signal Yellow in person, as it does in these photos. The depth of Saffron, however, is ostensibly greater from these shots alone. As per another source, the color takes on a pearl-like appearance,
" the photo description reads.
And while we keep an eye on the 991.2 GT3, Porsche's GT engineers are busy honing the four-wheeled creatures that will grab our attention once we get the power to look away from the new GT3.
The freshest piece of news on the matter has to do with the next incarnation of the Cayman GT4. With or without the RS suffix, the uber-Cayman has recently set wheel
on the Nurburgring.
We didn't mention the next GT4 by accident, as the prototype is rumored to pack the 991.2 GT3's naturally aspirated flat-six. Of course, the mill, which is based on the heart of the 911 GT3 Cup racecar, would have do be downtuned for the mid-engined proposal, but we're advising you to take this unofficial talk with a grain of salt.
Nevertheless, the GT4 badge should continue to see aficionados being able to handle the shifting themselves.
Then there's the wingless 2018 GT3 prototype, which could become the 991 version of the 911 Sport Classic badge
. This side of the story might be a bit gloomy for some Zuffenhausen fans, though, given the uber-limited nature of the label.
