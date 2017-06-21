World's Fastest Dodge Challenger Scat Pack Sets 1/4-Mile Record, Dodge Demon Out

There's a special breed of Mopar enthusiasts out there who simply couldn't sit around and wait for Dodge to come up with the Hellcat or the Demon. These go-fast junkies have built their own uber-Challengers and today we're here to show you that stands out, even when compared to the 840 hp factory Mopar machine mentioned above.

We're looking at the world's fastest Dodge Challenger Scat Pack, with the muscle beast having recently confirmed its status thanks to an amazing quarter-mile run.The said 1,320 feet shenanigan saw the Mopar beast hitting no less than 142 mph, which makes it 2 mph faster than the Demon As for the kind of ET numbers delivered by this aftermarket monster, the thing sets well behind the Dodge halo car - while the latter can pull 9.65s quarter-mile runs, the vehicle will have here still has traction issues, which means it has to stick to the mid-10s game, at least until Jesse, its owner, finds a way to overcome these problems.This machine started out in life as 2016 Dodge Challenger R/T Scat Pack, with the 6.4-liter HEMI under the hood having received a serious tech massage.To be more precise, the V8 has been gifted with a custom camshaft, a forged rotating assembly, a Magnusson TVS2300 blower and a special lower pulley. Oh, and let's not forget the nitrous, with this car having gained a 200 shot.Believe it or not, the Dodge has kept its stick shift configuration, albeit with the mandatory upgrades. We're talking about a McLeod twin-disc clutch and a Barton shifter.Other custom goodies include 17-inch Racestar wheels, which are shod in Hoosier racing slicks at the rear and feature slim rubber up front. We must also mention the Tazer line lock system and the N2MB two-step system. So yes, the owner has already made plenty of efforts to get the thing off the line quicker.