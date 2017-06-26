2017 Best Hatchback Comparison Suggests Civic and Impreza Are the Best

"These days, it's hard to buy a bad car, but it's easy to buy the wrong car," Kelly Blue Boot concludes at the end of its four-car compact hatchback shootout for 2017. Truer words have rarely been said. But like Sheldon Cooper, we suffer from the compulsive closure disorder. A comparison review without a conclusion is just wrong.
So let's make up our own winners. While all the contenders shown have something to offer, one of them stands head above shoulders. We are, of course, talking about the 2017 Honda Civic.
The Chevy Cruze
isn't winning anything here... except being American. But if you leave supporting the local economy aside, having a Japanese-made Mazda or a British-made Honda Civic doesn't sound too bad. What's more, the Impreza is now assembled in Indiana.
Power and performance? In theory, that shouldn't matter in a regular car. But this comparison review is addressed to hatchback buyers, who deliberately avoid crossovers and even sedans. These aren't just family cars; they're family cars with adult website subscriptions. With a surprisingly good CVT
gearbox and the best real-world fuel economy, it's hard to argue with the all-new Civic X hatchback.
Once again, the Civic is the winner, as its 1.5-liter turbo packs around 180 horsepower. But the Mazda3 pairs a 6-speed manual with most trim levels and a 2.5-liter engine is a more honest way to get your hooning on. It's a shame that it doesn't come with a big wing and center-mounted exhaust like the Civic Sport.
Practicality? Well, the Civic has the largest trunk and lots of legroom. But we'd like to point out that the Subaru Legacy is the only option if you routinely carry people in the back. It's also got a more intuitive infotainment system, premium-looking leather, and standard AWD
. Roof rails on a compact have got to be useful and praiseworthy too. It is a perfectly acceptable buying choice so long as you accept trading most of the enjoyment for comfort.