Limited-Edition Mazda2 Model Joins Updated Lineup In The UK

Only 750 will ever be made, and they’re all intended for the United Kingdom. The Tech Edition is its name, and it’s based on the nicely-appointed SE-L Nav trim level. Say hello to the Mazda2
Tech Edition.
At £14,995 on-the-road, it’s not exactly cheap by supermini standards. But as it’s often the case with Mazdas, the Tech Edition is much more than the sum of its parts. What’s more, a simple look over the standard equipment list reveals that it’s also genuinely good value for money.
On sale from July 1, the name of the game here is extra technology. For a premium of £300 over the SE-L Nav, the Tech Edition brags with automatic headlights
, climate control, rain-sensing wipers, and rear parking sensors. The list also includes privacy glass and 16-inch alloy wheels, as well as a no-cost choice of three exterior colors: Dynamic Blue Mica (pictured), Snowflake White Pearlescent, and Jet Black Mica.
“The addition of the Tech Edition gives us a limited edition model that offers a winning combination of excellent equipment and extra value,”
said Jeremy Thomson, head honcho of Mazda
UK. “Designed for a younger audience, it is another example of how our Mazda2 special editions offer a distinctive and well-equipped small car experience.”
Benefiting from the recently introduced G-Vectoring Control
system, the limited-run model is gifted with a naturally aspirated 1.5-liter SkyActiv-G engine and a slick-shifting manual transmission. On full song, the four-cylinder mill develops 90 PS (66 kW) and 148 Nm) of torque, which is adequate for a vehicle that weighs merely one ton.
With yearly sales of over 10,000 units, the Mazda2
dukes it out in the strongest and most competitive segment in the United Kingdom. Other than the cutesy exterior styling and the smart-looking cabin design, the biggest highlight of the 2 is the way it drives. Nimble like a fly, effervescent when driven hard, and appropriately practical for a hatchback, one can’t help but enjoy himself behind the wheel of a Mazda2.