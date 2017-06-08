autoevolution

Mazda Recalls Over 100,000 Examples Of The RX-8 In The U.S.

 
8 Jun 2017, 5:49 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Recalls
It’s been nearly five years since June 22, 2012, the day Mazda put a grinding halt on RX-8 production at the Ujina plant in Japan. The spirit of the rotary sports car lives on, though, in the hearts and minds of enthusiasts waiting for the oft-rumored RX-9 to turn into reality.
And as we wait for a successor to become official, or at least a hybrid vehicle with the rotary engine used as a range extender, Mazda identified two problems with the RX-8. A total of 104,779 cars are hampered down in two separate recalls, both involving U.S. vehicles.

The larger of the two campaigns comprises of 69,447 examples of the breed. Built from the 2004 through the 2008 model year, these particular RX-8s may exhibit a problem with the fuel pump module. “Due to insufficient durability performance of the fuel pump pipe,” Mazda explains, “the strength of the fuel pump pipe may deteriorate by the heat from the engine and exhaust pipe.” This, in turn, may lead to fuel leakage, which is a big no-no with an ignition source nearby.

To make matters worse, Mazda received the first report on the problem almost ten years ago. It’s also then that the Japanese automaker started an investigation into the matter, but for some reason or other, it was at the beginning of 2017 when the automaker received the first field report in the United States. The fix, meanwhile, consists of replacing the faulty fuel pump filter kit with an improved design.

The second and smaller recall covers an estimated 35,332 units of the RX-8, all manufactured from April 2003 through May 2004 for the 2004 model year. The problem with these cars is an “inappropriate caulking process of the ball joint.” In layman’s terms, the ball joint may separate from the socket, damaging the front lower control arm. The car may also experience a loss of steering control.

Dealers were instructed to replace both front lower control arms with modified units, and of course, the repair will be performed free of charge to the owner. Mazda estimated that owners will be notified by mail for both campaigns from July 30 onward.
Mazda RX-8 recall Mazda sports car safety Rotary US
 
Why the 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon Is Late to the Party Ten Cheap Car Hacks That May Help You Deal With Day-To-Day Issues The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? Engine Break-In: What You Need to Know 10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show
The End of Sedans is Nigh! Car Repairs - These Are The Cheapest Things That May Go Wrong on An Automobile Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017
On Electric Harleys and New Generations The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
An Ode to Embracing the Metric System How to Get Rid of Gasoline Odor in Your Car Platform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And ViceversaPlatform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And Viceversa
Mercedes-Benz Model Nomenclature is Getting Ridiculous The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017
Spare The Tires: Why Most New Cars Are Not Built For Road Trips DIY: How to Setup An Email Address In a BMW - An Easy Guide Eight Of The Most Anticipated Debuts At The 2017 New York Auto ShowEight Of The Most Anticipated Debuts At The 2017 New York Auto Show
 

Our MAZDA Testdrives:

2016 Mazda6 Wagon 2.2 Skyactiv-D78
2016 Mazda MX-5 Miata79
2015 Mazda CX-372
2016 Mazda CX-577
2016 Mazda675
2015 Mazda267
2015 Mazda MX-5 Miata64
2014 MAZDA3 Sedan78
MAZDA676