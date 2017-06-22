Dodge Charger Hellcat vs. Superformance Ford GT40 Drag Race Ends in Slaugther

We all love a David vs Goliath drag race, with this kind of velocity brawls keeping us in front of the screen from start to finish. However, the sprinting battle we have here doesn't qualify for such a label.

10 photos



For one thing, the Ford GT40, which is actually a replica built by Superformance, has been blessed with 427 power, so we're looking at around 450 ponies at the rear wheels (this means the thing goes well above 500 hp at the crank).



And when it comes to the scale footprint, a rough comparison will tell you that the Mopar machine weighs half as much as the Blue Oval toy.



Nevertheless, since the Superformance origins of the machine means this is as close to the original as you can get, seeing such a contraption being thrown at a



The two met on the airstrip of the Rantoul Aviation Center in Illinois, engaging in half-mile shenanigans. And while may of you will pay attention to the trap speed, we have to mention that the two went for a standing start, so we can enjoy a direct sprinting comparo.



Given the aura of the GT40, the 1320video crew, who captured the thing on camera, decided to deliver a complete take on the matter. As such, we're even taken inside the engine compartment as the beast accelerates down the runway.



Oh, and perhaps we should mention that the Hellcat wasn't the only machine that fought the Ford GT40 during the drag racing event we have here.



At first, one might be tempted to say that a 707 hp muscle car fighting a featherweight Ford might just qualify for the said tag, but, if we take a closer look at the specs of these beasts, it quickly becomes obvious why such an assumption is wrong.For one thing, the Ford GT40, which is actually a replica built by Superformance, has been blessed with 427 power, so we're looking at around 450 ponies at the rear wheels (this means the thing goes well above 500 hp at the crank).And when it comes to the scale footprint, a rough comparison will tell you that the Mopar machine weighs half as much as the Blue Oval toy.Nevertheless, since the Superformance origins of the machine means this is as close to the original as you can get, seeing such a contraption being thrown at a Charger Hellcat is overly enticing.The two met on the airstrip of the Rantoul Aviation Center in Illinois, engaging in half-mile shenanigans. And while may of you will pay attention to the trap speed, we have to mention that the two went for a standing start, so we can enjoy a direct sprinting comparo.Given the aura of the GT40, the 1320video crew, who captured the thing on camera, decided to deliver a complete take on the matter. As such, we're even taken inside the engine compartment as the beast accelerates down the runway.Oh, and perhaps we should mention that the Hellcat wasn't the only machine that fought the Ford GT40 during the drag racing event we have here.