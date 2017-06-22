autoevolution

Dodge Charger Hellcat vs. Superformance Ford GT40 Drag Race Ends in Slaugther

22 Jun 2017, 11:27 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / U-turn
We all love a David vs Goliath drag race, with this kind of velocity brawls keeping us in front of the screen from start to finish. However, the sprinting battle we have here doesn't qualify for such a label.
10 photos
Dodge Charger Hellcat vs. Superformance Ford GT40 Drag RaceDodge Charger Hellcat vs. Superformance Ford GT40 Drag RaceDodge Charger Hellcat vs. Superformance Ford GT40 Drag RaceDodge Charger Hellcat vs. Superformance Ford GT40 Drag RaceDodge Charger Hellcat vs. Superformance Ford GT40 Drag RaceDodge Charger Hellcat vs. Superformance Ford GT40 Drag RaceDodge Charger Hellcat vs. Superformance Ford GT40 Drag RaceDodge Charger Hellcat vs. Superformance Ford GT40 Drag RaceDodge Charger Hellcat vs. Superformance Ford GT40 Drag Race
At first, one might be tempted to say that a 707 hp muscle car fighting a featherweight Ford might just qualify for the said tag, but, if we take a closer look at the specs of these beasts, it quickly becomes obvious why such an assumption is wrong.

For one thing, the Ford GT40, which is actually a replica built by Superformance, has been blessed with 427 power, so we're looking at around 450 ponies at the rear wheels (this means the thing goes well above 500 hp at the crank).

And when it comes to the scale footprint, a rough comparison will tell you that the Mopar machine weighs half as much as the Blue Oval toy.

Nevertheless, since the Superformance origins of the machine means this is as close to the original as you can get, seeing such a contraption being thrown at a Charger Hellcat is overly enticing.

The two met on the airstrip of the Rantoul Aviation Center in Illinois, engaging in half-mile shenanigans. And while may of you will pay attention to the trap speed, we have to mention that the two went for a standing start, so we can enjoy a direct sprinting comparo.

Given the aura of the GT40, the 1320video crew, who captured the thing on camera, decided to deliver a complete take on the matter. As such, we're even taken inside the engine compartment as the beast accelerates down the runway.

Oh, and perhaps we should mention that the Hellcat wasn't the only machine that fought the Ford GT40 during the drag racing event we have here.

Dodge Charger Hellcat Ford GT 40 drag racing Ford Dodge
Why the 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon Is Late to the Party How to Get Rid of Gasoline Odor in Your Car Eight Of The Most Anticipated Debuts At The 2017 New York Auto ShowEight Of The Most Anticipated Debuts At The 2017 New York Auto Show
On Electric Harleys and New Generations Car Repairs - These Are The Cheapest Things That May Go Wrong on An Automobile Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Spare The Tires: Why Most New Cars Are Not Built For Road Trips The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One 10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show
The End of Sedans is Nigh! DIY: How to Setup An Email Address In a BMW - An Easy Guide Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017
An Ode to Embracing the Metric System Engine Break-In: What You Need to Know The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Who is Still With The “Save The Manuals” Crowd? Ten Cheap Car Hacks That May Help You Deal With Day-To-Day Issues Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Platform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And ViceversaPlatform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And Viceversa