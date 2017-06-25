2017 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 vs. Dodge Challenger Hellcat Drag Race Is a Bummer

A drag race involving a 2017 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 and a Dodge Challenger Hellcat is a match made in heaven, especially if the two meet at the drag strip. But what if the drivers hadn't done their homework for the sports magazine cover event we're talking here?

4 photos



To avoid throwing too many spoilers at you, we'll only mention that one of the drivers of the muscle cars we have here still needs plenty of practice until reaching the point where he can extract the full performance of his machine. And the manual gearbox involved in the shenanigan didn't exactly do much to help the guy get the vehicle off the line.For the record, we'll mention that the two slabs of America that engaged in this battle can achieve mid-11s quarter-mile times, even when gifted with stick shift hardware (we're obviously talking about street tire performance here).You'll be able to get a good taste of their sprinting brawl with the help of the video below, which shows the Chevy and the Dodge duking it out on two separate occasions.After all, we are talking about the kind of fight that will split opinions among car aficionados like few others - are you with the Mopar camp or the GM fan club?We can't help but think that, despite all the drag racing buzz, the past week has brought a massive image shift for the Chevrolet Camaro ZL1. Ask any aficionado with an internet connection about this and you'll be reminded that the 1LE package allowed the new ZL1 to lap the Nurburgring in 7.16.04 And while we could start throwing in tons of other Ring times for the sake of comparison (for one thing, the Porsche 911 GT3 RS PDK needs 7:20 to lap the Green Hell), we'll let you think about the idea we dropped above instead.