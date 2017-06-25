autoevolution

2018 Chevrolet Corvette ZR1 Could Lap Nurburgring in Under 7 Minutes

25 Jun 2017, 11:12 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / U-turn
Never before has Chevrolet been such an important player in the Nurburgring game. Not only did the automaker's 2018 Camaro ZL1 set an astonishing 7:16.04 lap time, beating performance cars that cost twice as much, but the also-2018 Corvette ZR1 is expected to take the golden bowtie's Green Hell reputation to a whole new level.
6 photos
2018 Chevrolet Corvette ZR1 on Nurburgring2018 Chevrolet Corvette ZR1 on Nurburgring2018 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 1LE on Nurburgring2018 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 1LE on Nurburgring2018 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 1LE on Nurburgring
We'll remind you that the 1LE package makes the new Camaro ZL1 a full 13 seconds quicker around the infamous German track. So it's not unreasonable to expect all the differences between the Camaro and the 'Vette to allow the 2018 ZR1 to deliver a sub-7m lap time.

As for the firepower of the C7-generation ZR1, the most likely versio is that we'll see a new LT5 motor under the hood of the supercar, with the bulge shown by the prototype concealing a supercharger, as also hinted by its soundtrack.

The machine is expected to pack anywhere between 700 and 750 ponies, which would make for a respectable difference compared to the 650 hp Z06.

And we should also see GM engineers leaving the cooling issues of the latter behind. This would mean that, once behind the wheel of the 2018 Chevrolet Corvette ZR1, you can put the hammer down for as long as you want, without having to worry about performance loss.

Oh, and let's keep in mind that Chevy's marketing team is preparing to make a big announcement on the matter. Why else would the the 2018 ZR1 prototype run around the Nordschleife with a camera taped to its nose?

Given how many times we've seen the pumped-up Corvette doing its thing on the Nurburgring, it shouldn't take that long until things go official.

Until we get our hands on more info on the uber-Corvette, we've brought along a piece of Ring footage delivering a comparison that also involves the Camaro ZL1 1LE. And yes, you can use this clip for aural battle purposes.

2018 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 1LE Chevrolet Covette zr1 Nurburgring nurburgring 2017
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? Engine Break-In: What You Need to Know Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Who is Still With The “Save The Manuals” Crowd? How to Get Rid of Gasoline Odor in Your Car Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017
On Electric Harleys and New Generations DIY: How to Setup An Email Address In a BMW - An Easy Guide Eight Of The Most Anticipated Debuts At The 2017 New York Auto ShowEight Of The Most Anticipated Debuts At The 2017 New York Auto Show
Spare The Tires: Why Most New Cars Are Not Built For Road Trips Car Repairs - These Are The Cheapest Things That May Go Wrong on An Automobile Platform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And ViceversaPlatform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And Viceversa
Why the 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon Is Late to the Party Ten Cheap Car Hacks That May Help You Deal With Day-To-Day Issues 10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show
The End of Sedans is Nigh! The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
An Ode to Embracing the Metric System The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017