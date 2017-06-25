2018 Chevrolet Corvette ZR1 Could Lap Nurburgring in Under 7 Minutes

Never before has Chevrolet been such an important player in the Nurburgring game. Not only did the automaker's 2018 Camaro ZL1 set an astonishing 7:16.04
lap time, beating performance cars that cost twice as much, but the also-2018 Corvette ZR1 is expected to take the golden bowtie's Green Hell reputation to a whole new level.
We'll remind you that the 1LE package makes the new Camaro ZL1 a full 13 seconds quicker around the infamous German track. So it's not unreasonable to expect all the differences between the Camaro and the 'Vette to allow the 2018 ZR1 to deliver a sub-7m lap time.
As for the firepower of the C7-generation ZR1, the most likely versio is that we'll see a new LT5 motor under the hood of the supercar, with the bulge shown by the prototype concealing a supercharger, as also hinted by its soundtrack.
The machine is expected to pack anywhere between 700 and 750 ponies, which would make for a respectable difference compared to the 650 hp Z06.
And we should also see GM engineers leaving the cooling issues of the latter behind. This would mean that, once behind the wheel of the 2018 Chevrolet Corvette ZR1, you can put the hammer down for as long as you want, without having to worry about performance loss.
Oh, and let's keep in mind that Chevy's marketing team is preparing to make a big announcement on the matter. Why else would the the 2018 ZR1 prototype run around the Nordschleife with a camera taped to its nose
Given how many times we've seen the pumped-up Corvette doing its thing on the Nurburgring, it shouldn't take that long until things go official.
Until we get our hands on more info on the uber-Corvette, we've brought along a piece of Ring footage delivering a comparison that also involves the Camaro ZL1 1LE. And yes, you can use this clip for aural battle purposes.