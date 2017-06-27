1200 HP Nissan GT-R Destroys 1200 HP Lamborghini Aventador in Russian Drag Race

The world of Russian drag racing is more intense than many might expect, with the freshest example of this coming from an event that brought together multiple supercars packing four-digit output figures.

Nevertheless, as we've mentioned on tons of occasion, one should never trust the output figure of a beast that had received a serious aftermarket massage.



The battle we're looking at only comes to confirm this: despite the said output match and the fact that both these velocity monsters packs extremely capable all-wheel-drive systems, their battle was anything but balanced.



In fact, the R35 managed to leave the Sant'Agata Bolognese machine so far behind in the quarter-mile that one might just question the obvious pricing difference between them. However, if we take a look at the half-mile numbers, we see the gap between the two getting smaller - fortunately, the clip offers all the numbers one could wish for.



While we're at it, we have to mention that, if we look at the world drag racing records, the two most important titles (quarter- and half-mile) currently sit in the GT-R camp's trophy cabinet.



To be more precise, when it comes to the 1,320 feet sprint, the Nissans are now



As for the half-mile war, while a Lamborghini Huracan



With the season packing plenty of occasions for the Lambo people to bring the record(s) back home, we can't wait to get our hands on fresh footage of the sort.



