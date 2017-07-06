Porsche 911 GT3 RS PDK vs 800 HP Mercedes-Benz SLS Russian Drag Race Gets Brutal

Porsche might have designed the GT3 RS incarnation of the Neunelfer as a track special, but you shouldn't expect this to keep certain owners from using the Rennsport Neunelfer in drag racing brawls.

The first belongs to the C6 generation, while the latter had been taken deep down the tuning rabbit hole and now delivers no less than 800 ponies.



So, did the owner of the Porscha bother to remove the generously-sized rear wing for this sprinting fight? The answer is one fat "no".



We have to explain that the Russian drag racing scene has grown exponentially over the past few years, with speed aficionados from that part of the world now being able to enjoy two-in-one races that involve both quarter-mile and half-mile numbers.



Before we invite you to check out the pair of battles we mentioned above, allow us to drop a few numbers that bring a bit of drag strip context.



The 991.1 incarnation of the



As for the ex-gen Z06 'Vette, the Chevy can play the 1,320 feet game in 11 seconds flat. Of course, such a time requires ideal conditions.



When it comes to the SLS AMG , we'll mention that the fiercest incarnation of the retired Benz, namely the 631 hp Black Series, matched the GT3 RS' 1/4-mile time. Of course, the example we have here plays in a totally different league and you'll be able to see what this means by hitting the "play" button below.



