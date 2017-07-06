autoevolution

Porsche 911 GT3 RS PDK vs 800 HP Mercedes-Benz SLS Russian Drag Race Gets Brutal

6 Jul 2017, 11:25 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / U-turn
Porsche might have designed the GT3 RS incarnation of the Neunelfer as a track special, but you shouldn't expect this to keep certain owners from using the Rennsport Neunelfer in drag racing brawls.
4 photos
Porsche 911 GT3 RS PDK Drag Races 800 HP Mercedes-Benz SLSPorsche 911 GT3 RS PDK Drag Races 800 HP Mercedes-Benz SLSPorsche 911 GT3 RS PDK Drag Races 800 HP Mercedes-Benz SLS
And the latest example of the sort comes from Russia, where a 911 GT3 RS PDK recently duked it out with a pair of V8-animated velocity. To be more precise, the Zuffenahusen animal battled a Chevrolet Corvette and a Mercedes-Benz SLS.

The first belongs to the C6 generation, while the latter had been taken deep down the tuning rabbit hole and now delivers no less than 800 ponies.

So, did the owner of the Porscha bother to remove the generously-sized rear wing for this sprinting fight? The answer is one fat "no".

We have to explain that the Russian drag racing scene has grown exponentially over the past few years, with speed aficionados from that part of the world now being able to enjoy two-in-one races that involve both quarter-mile and half-mile numbers.

Before we invite you to check out the pair of battles we mentioned above, allow us to drop a few numbers that bring a bit of drag strip context.

The 991.1 incarnation of the Porsche 911 GT3 RS has managed to complete the quarter-mile sprint in as little as 11.1 seconds, which is amazing for a machine animated by a naturally-aspirated 4.0-liter mill.

As for the ex-gen Z06 'Vette, the Chevy can play the 1,320 feet game in 11 seconds flat. Of course, such a time requires ideal conditions.

When it comes to the SLS AMG, we'll mention that the fiercest incarnation of the retired Benz, namely the 631 hp Black Series, matched the GT3 RS' 1/4-mile time. Of course, the example we have here plays in a totally different league and you'll be able to see what this means by hitting the "play" button below.

porsche 911 gt3 rs Porsche Mercedes-Benz drag racing Russia Mercedes-Benz SLS AMG
Who is Still With The “Save The Manuals” Crowd? Car Repairs - These Are The Cheapest Things That May Go Wrong on An Automobile The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Why the 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon Is Late to the Party DIY: How to Setup An Email Address In a BMW - An Easy Guide Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Spare The Tires: Why Most New Cars Are Not Built For Road Trips Five Signs You Need To Take Your Car To Get Serviced 2017 Sinaia Concours d'Elegance: A 77-Year Disappearance2017 Sinaia Concours d'Elegance: A 77-Year Disappearance
The End of Sedans is Nigh! The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Eight Of The Most Anticipated Debuts At The 2017 New York Auto ShowEight Of The Most Anticipated Debuts At The 2017 New York Auto Show
On Electric Harleys and New Generations Travel Checklist & Tips For a Long Car Journey Modern Car Technologies That Aren't So ModernModern Car Technologies That Aren't So Modern
An Ode to Embracing the Metric System Ten Cheap Car Hacks That May Help You Deal With Day-To-Day Issues 10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show