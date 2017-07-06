Lamborghini Wife Sets Female 1/2-Mile Record in Her Pink 1,500 HP Huracan

The 2017 drag racing season has delivered yet another record over the weekend, with a twin-turbo Lamborghini Huracan going well above the 200 mph barrier in the half-mile. However, the female driver of the Lambo seems to have grabbed even more attention than the velocity monster.

We'll start with the all-important velocity number, mentioning that the said Raging Bull pulled a 210.67 half-mile run. Well, upon finding out that this made for a female half-mile world record, the Internet (read: an important part of the YouTube users who dropped comments for the video of the run) were triggered.Going past the gender-related debates kickstarted by the velocity feat, we'll drop some numbers to put the 210 mph run delivered by the Heffner Performance-tuned Lambo into perspective.As those of you who are tuned into our drag racing tales know, the current Lamborghini 1/2-mile record sits with a 3,000 hp monster built by Underground Racing, which hit 250 mph during an event that took place in May.The GT-R camp topped that number last month, when a 3,100 hp incarnation of Godzilla raised the bar to 255 mph, with the car having been modded by Extreme Turbo Systems. And yes, given the drag racing rivalry between the two platforms, the comparison does make sense.As for the absolute (street car-linked, that is) half-mile world record, a new feat of the sort was delivered in March. That's when a Ford GT got close to the 300 mph border during a Texan speed gathering. To be more precise, the twin-turbo first-gen GT managed to hit 293.6 mph, which is simply staggering - keep in mind that any 1/2-mile run that gets close to the 200 mph is impressive.And with plenty of time until the end of the current drag racing season, we're looking forward to new velocity adventures, with or without the gender tags.