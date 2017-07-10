Tesla Model S P100D vs 1,000 HP Toyota Supra Drag Race Is a Desperate Struggle

It's been a while since we brought you a drag race showing a Tesla Model S duking it out with a combustion engine machine. And the velocity brawl that brings us back in this game is as violent as they get, since we're talking about a Ludicrous Mode P100D and a Supra packing one thousand ponies.

Now, before we even discuss the specs of the Supra, allow us to mention that the two engaged in multiple races, going for both standing and rolling starts. So yes, the Toyota did get a chance to put all that power down.As for the Tesla, the EV world has now reached that point where we can talk about whether the Model S we have here is stock or not (here's an example of a modded Tesla Model S P100D that's being used as a racecar). Nevertheless, we are looking at a Palo Alto machine that comes in factory condition.When it comes to the Supra , this still packs its stock motor, but the unit now works with a massive turbo delivering 31 psi of boost, with an E85 setup also being on the menu.As such, the Toyota now delivers 850 hp and 760 lb-ft of twist, with these being the figures at the wheels, hence the approximation in the title above.The guy behind the wheel has to wrestle the car, since there's no traction control and no boost by gear. In fact, getting this Supra off the line is one hell of a challenge, even with the two-step launch and the slick rubber - it's worth noting that the beast packs seriously grippy tires, supplied by Mickey Thompson.Alas, the racing action that awaits you behind the "play" button below takes place on the street, so we have to remind you not to use such adventures as an example.