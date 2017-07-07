autoevolution

Porsche 911 Turbo S vs. Mclaren 12C Drag Race Ends in Slaugther

7 Jul 2017, 11:13 UTC ·
by
Why would anybody pit an ex-generation Porsche 911 Turbo S against a McLaren 12C in a drag race? Sure, they're both retired, but the generation gap between them means the Zuffenhausen animal doesn't stand a chance against the Woking machine.
The answer obviously has to do with getting some velocity giggles and we're here to bring you a video delivering just such a race.

The two supercars met during a recent drag racing event, one that involved standing starts and a human Christmas Tree - the man playing this role turned to his smartphone to get the cars rolling.

And, as it sometimes often happens when non-pros go drag racing, reaction times can vary by quite a margin. To be more precise, the driver of the Neunelfer happened to be way behind the guy in the Macca. As such, the Porscha wasn't able to make use of its all-paw take-off advantage, with the British missile grabbing the lead form the very beginning.

Of course, those who turned to the comments section of the clip didn't fail to deliver a storm of "Porsche 911 driver fell asleep at the wheel" lines.

And the YouTuber who captured the whole thing on camera took the time to provide a bit of context for those who aren't familiar with the speeding adventures that take place during such amateur events.

"Most of these guys aren't professional drivers though. They are just there to have some fun and get the most out of their cars. One year, I asked a guy if I could put my cameras on his car and he said, 'Sure! My opponent will kick my ass, but go right ahead.' He knew the other car was faster, but he wasn't worried about his slower car and driving skill being shown," the YouTuber explained.

